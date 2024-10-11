The best winter coats to invest in right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A cornerstone of any Brit’s wardrobe: a well-insulated and stylish winter coat will see you through countless autumns and winters.

But as the most expensive item in our wardrobes, finding the perfect one and looking after it is crucial.

From practical to pretty – we hear from style experts the best winter coats you should be buying right now for the coming winter.

Scarf coat

A style cropping up everywhere this autumn winter is the scarf coat. A two-in-one winter staple made famous by the Swedish heritage designer TOTEME, the scarf coat is a cool take on a tailored jacket.

“These large, roomy coats blend comfort with bold silhouettes,” says style and trends expert, Karine Laudort.

The scarf coat is made for those streamlined-style lovers, who like their minimalism with a solid dose of cosy comfort.

River Island Beige Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat, £149

Zara Asymmetric Wool Blend Cape, £119

Elevated puffer coat

Who said practical can’t be pretty? The puffer is an old classic that comes back year after year, but for 2024, a nipped in waist and exaggerated collar have washed the runways, elevating the humble puffer into the high fashion echelons.

“One of the hottest designer collaborations for winter coats, which never disappoints when it comes to style and quality, is Regatta and Christian Lacroix,” says Laudort.

The outdoors clothing brand has collaborated with Christian Lacroix to launch an environmentally-friendly puffer jacket. This is a trend we’re seeing with more high-end fashion designers: combining style and practicality.

Regatta Christian Lacroix – Women’s Bernis Waterproof Jacket – Pearl Print, £47.95 (was £160)

Bo & Tee Mid Length Hooded Puffer Coat – Cocoa Brown, £85

Classic tailored coat

Finding the perfect tailored wool coat is a quest many of us embark on year after year, and unfortunately the old adage is true: buying cheap means we often buy twice.

However, many of us have invested in an expensive wool overcoat, only to find it pilling three months later. The trick to keeping it pristine lies in the storage.

In between seasons, as opposed to bundling it in the back of a wardrobe, take it to the dry cleaners. You want to ensure it’s fresh and ready for use when you unearth it in the colder months.

Another tip is to always equip yourself for changeable weather conditions – such as having an umbrella handy to avoid ruining delicate fabrics.

Mango Lapels Wool Coat – Medium Brown, £109.99

Mango Micro-Houndstooth Wool Jacket, £79.99

Utility trench

While trench coats are a style that never goes out of fashion, they’re not the warmest form of outerwear for the blistering winter months.

However, their recent runway transfiguration has made them a practical and stylish silhouette to don this autumn/winter.

This year, designers took a cooler approach to the posh classic trench, incorporating large utility pockets, quilting and a straighter silhouette.

In terms of exclusively ‘stylish’ coats – the trench is certainly one of the most practical.

This is undoubtedly down to the heritage trend, which means this season’s coats are both stylish and practical, “think quilted jackets with a touch of cord, waxed barn jackets and macs in the Heritage colour palette of browns, olives and burgundy,” says stylist for Cotton Traders, Julie Dickson.

Karen Millen Quilted Belted Longline Trench Coat, £179, Debenhams

Zara Faded Cotton Blend Jacket, £79.99