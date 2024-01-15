Everything to know about Taylor Swift’s custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has sported a special Kansas City Chiefs jacket for the NFL team’s first playoff game.

On Saturday 13 January, the Grammy winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to support her new beau, Travis Kelce. Swift stayed warm throughout the chilly game, watching as the NFL tight end helped his team defeat the Miami Dolphins and head into the next round of playoffs. As the “Anti-Hero” singer watched the game from a stadium box, she sported a cozy puffer jacket inspired by Kelce’s jersey.

The all-red zip-up, adorned with yellow and white, isn’t just any jacket readily available for fans to purchase. The garment was custom-made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin - who is known to be theultimate fashion designer for every NFL players’ girlfriend, spouse, and partner - has made rare pieces seen on Taylor Lautner and Simone Biles.

Her typical offerings are either jackets or vests made from disassembled jerseys, but her Instagram posts have revealed a few more items - such as mini skirts, denim pants, and sweatpant shorts. It appeared that Kristin was proud to have made a piece for Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year - as well as Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes - when she took to her social media to show off her design process for the Chiefs jackets.

She began by cutting up both Kelce and Mahomes jerseys. Then, Kristin went ahead and sewed the material over two large white jackets, with Brittany’s being more cropped than Swift’s. “An honour of a lifetime,” Kristin’s caption read.

“We love you and are so thankful,” Brittany commented. Meanwhile, both Lautner and Biles conveyed their love for the artist’s work with sweet messages.

“Let’s goooooo. @nfl get this girl licensing stat,” the Twilight star wrote.

“Wahoo!!!! so proud of you,” Biles added.

Fans of the creator’s work also contributed to the comments with some kind words.

“You just dressed the most famous person in the world,” one individual pointed out, while another noted: “SHE WHIPPIN OUT THAT SEWIN MACHINE AND NEVA LOOKIN BACK.”

“Congratulations!!! You are amazing,” one woman said. “We chatted for a little bit at the 49er/ Cardinal game and you were telling me how hard the industry is. This is HUGE, what an accomplishment!!! So happy for you!!”

“Rock star status, you’re true testament of how hard work pays off I am beyond excited for you to finally get the recognition that you deserve,” another person proclaimed.

Some commenters urged Kristin to correct those who thought Swift had commissioned the jacket from Nike, like one person who remarked: “On TV they showed Taylor and the sportscasters said, ‘I guess when you’re Taylor Swift you can call Nike and tell them to make a jacket for you.’ Please set them straight.”