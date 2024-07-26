Team GB sprinter Jodie Williams: You can be a woman in sport and be super feminine at the same time

Support truly

Team GB sprinter Jodie Williams wants to show young girls that strong, powerful sportswomen can also be feminine.

“I think historically, women in sport – especially when I was growing up – have been seen as very muscular and masculine, and there have been a lot of labels thrown around about what female athletes look like,” says the British runner, who is looking to get on the podium for the women’s 4X400m relay at the Paris Olympics.

Williams first started training as a professional athlete aged 15, but saw many of her peers drop out of sport after they hit puberty.

open image in gallery Jodie Williams celebrating winning the women’s 200m final the Muller British Athletics Championships in 2021 at Manchester Regional Arena (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Many of my friends dropped out around age 13 and said ‘I don’t want to deal with being sweaty’, or ‘I don’t want to do those kinds of things anymore’ as it is not seen as girly.

“So, I think it is really important for women in sport, obviously it is completely down to your own choice, to showcase that feminine side.”

The three-time Olympian has experimented with a range of vibrant hairstyles during her athletics career, including a red buzz cut and hip-length cornrows, and always stands out on the track.

open image in gallery Jodie Williams celebrating her team victory in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final at Alexander Stadium during the Commonwealth Games in 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

At the athletics Team GB kitting out event at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on July 4, she accessorised the orange hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms with Dr Martens, chunky rings and an armful of beaded bracelets.

“It is hard to express yourself in a uniform, so those extra things like hair and nails are the only things that you can really showcase on the start line,” says the 30-year-old, who often posts pictures on her colourful nail extensions on Instagram. “For me, that self-expression is really important and I think it is really important for young girls to see that if you are a girly girl, you can be a woman in sport and be super feminine at the same time.”

Williams adds: “Or you can be a woman in sport and be a super tomboy, there are no rules anymore and I think that this is actually a really important thing to embrace.”

Alongside her love for running, Williams is also passionate about fashion and is excited to see these two worlds come together in Paris.

“I am big into fashion and clothes, so I am loving seeing fashion and sport come together and collide in such a renowned fashion city,” says Williams. “It is super cool too see that the French team have some very big, high-end brands on side.”

The 400m sprinter likes her competition kit, but is really looking forward to donning a special floral outfit at the closing ceremony, which will take place inside the Stade de France on August 11.

“I really like the uniform we have for the closing ceremony. We have this floral look. I love it and think that is really cool,” says Williams.

Paris will be her last Olympics, but she is excited to enter the next chapter of her life.

open image in gallery Jodie Williams steps out of lane during the Women’s 400m Final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Williams reveals: “Post-track, I really want to get into something creative, definitely something within fashion, so watch this space!”

Former 400m world and Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu has been an important mentor and role model for the sprinter.

Williams hopes that she might be able to similarly inspire the next generation and wants to encourage young athletes to be unapologetically themselves.

open image in gallery Jodie Williams with a bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 400m Final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I work with companies which aren’t necessarily known to be sports companies, I express myself quite differently to your traditional athlete, and I try to be as honest and open as I can in everything.

“So, I hope I can be a role model in that sense and showcase to young athletes that there is always an alternative and that it is always best to show up as yourself.”