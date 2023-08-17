5 viral TikTok fake tanning tips for the perfect summer glow

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the distinct lack of sunshine we’ve experienced so far this summer, fake tan has been more important than ever for those of us who love the bronzed look.

Whether you’re a seasoned sunless tanner or you’ve recently discovered the joy of the faux glow, there’s always room for improvement – and TikTok is full of advice for perfecting your self-tanning routine.

Experts and amateurs alike have been racking up millions of views with their viral videos sharing best-performing products and clever application techniques.

Here are five pro tips from TikTok to help you level up your DIY tan…

1. Prep your skin properly

To ensure a streak-free finish, smooth skin is key. And if you really want to be thorough, your self-tan routine should start in the shower 24 hours before you apply your fake tan.

Beauty influencer Aurora Lovestrand recommends using an exfoliating scrub and a body brush to whisk away any dead skin cells and leave the perfect base for tanning.

2. Try a blending brush

Previously, tanning experts recommended using the leftover mousse on your tanning mitt to apply a light layer of product to areas like hands, feet and elbows.

A blending brush is even better – the soft, tightly packed bristles let you deliver just the right amount of product and avoid any streaks or uneven patches.

3. Top up with tanning drops

When you’ve tanned from top to toe, it’s normal for your face to fade faster than the rest of your body, particularly if you use exfoliating products or cotton pads to remove your make-up every day.

Tanning expert Jules Von Hep says self-tan drops are perfect for topping up your tan in a flash.

Simply mix a few drops into your usual night cream (start with three and add more next time if want a deeper shade), apply all over your face, ears and neck, and you’ll wake up beautifully bronzed.

4. Use a back applicator

Do you struggle to reach the middle of your back with your tanning mitt, no matter how much you stretch and contort yourself? Beauty editor Sigourney Cantelo says a tanning back applicator is a game-changer.

Pump your fave fake tan mousse into the middle of the applicator and rub it across your back to blend into those hard-to-reach areas.

5. Try tantouring your face

The longer-lasting version of contouring, tantouring means using fake tan to add glow and definition to your face.

Beauty influencer Elle McNamara, aka Bambi Does Beauty, has perfected her technique, using a foundation brush to apply one-hour tanning mousse to her forehead, cheekbones, jawline and eyelids.

She then uses a thin brush to add ‘eyeliner’ and tantour her nose and under her bottom lip, with impressive results.