TikTokers are showing off pink outfits they’re going to wear to watch Barbie movie

For the last couple of weeks, the buzz surrounding Greta Gerwig’s new live-action film has transformed the world into “Barbie land”, as fashion fans embrace the film-inspired fads and obsess over Margot Robbie’s odes to vintage Mattel dolls on the red carpet. Between pink gowns, fur trims, polka dots, and kitten heels, Barbie has become the official summer wear trendsetter – and it’s fantastic.

In preparation for the upcoming premiere on 21 July, eager TikTokers are manifesting the perfect, pink-themed party by crafting “Barbiecore” looks that they plan on wearing in theatres. While some are opting to thrift or buy new clothes, others are pulling pieces they already own to reimagine themselves as “country Barbie,” “roller skating Barbie,” or “cottage Barbie.”

Popular influencer Jenny Nguyen (@jennyxngyn) brought her followers along with her as she perused a second-hand store for anything vibrant and pink. She stuck to her high standards when she tossed a lace-trimmed tank to the side because it wasn’t “Barbie cute.” However, a baby pink denim skirt and jersey T-shirt with the film’s title spraypainted across the chest stole her heart. The style enthusiast chopped the bottoms to be a “micro mini skirt” and completed the look with matching platform sandals.

“This is my outfit for the Barbie movie,” she proclaimed. Commenters couldn’t believe her luck with finding the branded T-shirt. “That Barbie top!! No way,” a stunned woman wrote, while another agreed: “The Barbie shirt is perfect.”

Jenny replied: “Omg, I know right!! My jaw literally dropped to the ground after seeing it.”

Cassi (@cassiscastle) on TikTok headed to Gap to try-on pieces from the brand’s collection for the movie. From pink and white pinstriped button-downs to logo-printed sweatshirts, tank tops, and skirts, the store was filled with viable options to wear. “This new Barbie x Gap collection is way too cute,” Cassi remarked. In a different video, the fashion lover switched between formalwear Barbie looks and casual daytime outfits with a sweet silk slip, pink crop tops, and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Since Warner Bros began promotions for the new film in April 2022, other brands like Zara and Crocs have hopped on the dreamhouse bus and sold-out new collections motivated by the Barbie aesthetic.

Meanwhile, Maddy (@madisonhoward59) requested the help of her followers in choosing from the three outfits she created using clothes from her closet. The creator channeled the current Y2K fashion fixation with pops of pink detailing with a tight-fitting tank, halter top, and printed tube skirt.

Women aren’t the only ones preparing ahead of the film’s release. TikToker @Beerrenicee proved that aspiring Kens were also readying themselves to watch Barbie on the big screen.

In her 17 July video, she brought her boyfriend shopping to find a pink shirt for the premiere. “Making my boyfriend buy a pink shirt for the barbie movie so we can both pull up in pink outfits,” her caption read. The pair landed on a short-sleeve collared option.

One impressed viewer said: “If I had a man I would def do this and I’m being for real like bae we both matching I don’t care.”

“I got my man a peach shirt at Ross and he actually like it which I’m surprised with,” a fellow girlfriend admitted.

Another woman wrote: “Mine didn’t wanna wear pink so he’s wearing light blue for Ken.”

“Already got my shirt, I just need someone to go with,” one man looking for his dream girl noted.