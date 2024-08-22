What is TikTok’s “morning shed” trend and should you try it?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

TikTok’s “morning shed” trend may sound like a gardening chore – but this new skincare routine has gone viral for reasons entirely different.

Thankfully, the trend doesn’t require any actual shedding or peeling of skin. “Morning shedding” refers to the removal of self-care products that content creators have slept in the night before, that they then “shed” off when they wake up, filming and broadcasting it on TikTok.

The products include face masks, eye patches, lip serums, heatless curls and even mouth tape – and it’s fascinating to watch.

In many ways, it’s genius: these creators wake up with glossy skin and perfect hair, gaining an extra half hour in bed all because they spent hours twirling their hair around socks the night before.

Many have justified the trend as “going to bed ugly in order to wake up pretty.” But, like many of these viral beauty routines, many have questioned whether it actually works – or if it’s just overconsumption gone mad.

When it comes to the skincare, “leaving sheet masks on overnight is generally not recommended,” says dermatologist and aesthetician, Dr Hasan Bena. “Sheet masks are designed to deliver a concentrated dose of active ingredients within a short period, so leaving them on for too long can cause the mask to dry out, potentially drawing moisture away from your skin instead of providing hydration.”

For overnight hydration, Bena recommends a leave-on mask or a thick moisturiser instead.

But what’s perhaps most intriguing about “morning sheds” is the sheer apparatus people implement. It’s not just a simple eye mask and lip balm – people are wrapping their faces in tape, gauze and fabric bands to secure the perfect facial structure.

Night time is your skin’s opportunity to recover, repair and revitalise, “sleeping with strapping or sheets on top of your skin doesn’t allow it to breathe, and also restricts blood flow,” says aesthetics clinician, Amish Patel. “And certainly, strapping or taping your face up will not turn back the clock. It will also be uncomfortable and interrupt your valuable sleep pattern.”

On top of this, using too many products can actually counteract their effectiveness, leading to congestion and breakouts. “The skin’s barrier has limits and excess active ingredients can cause irritation or sensitivity,” says Harley Street clinician, Lesley Reynolds. “Incompatible ingredients can reduce effectiveness or cause adverse reactions.

“For example, mixing retinol with strong acids might result in dryness and irritation. It’s crucial to understand ingredient interactions.”

Sleeping with various tools and treatments can also have an impact on the quality of your sleep. Some products, like eye masks, can actually have a grounding effect and encourage people to lay extra still instead of tossing and turning all night long.

However, in the same vein, gooey eye patches, sticky lip masks, and tight neck wraps could be uncomfortable enough to keep you awake. “People need to be careful about using incorrect dosing,” says Dr Leah Totton, clinician and winner of the BBC’s The Apprentice. “You should take advice from a dermatologist or cosmetic doctor regarding which actives can be used alongside which.”

Ultimately, the best thing you can do for your skin is to get good night’s sleep, so stick with what feels best. And if that means shedding ten layers before you eat breakfast, so be it.

Get your “morning shed” kit:

Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads – 15 pairs, £20, Beauty Bay

Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes 144 Wrinkle Patches, £28.95

Patchology Beauty Sleep Restoring Night Hydrogel Mask, £10

The Inkey List Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches, £9, Beauty Bay