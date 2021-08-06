Mum shares hack to get dirty trainers clean in viral TikTok

A mother has shared her clever hack for removing stains from white trainers in just three steps.

In a short video posted to TikTok, user themodepursuit, who goes by the nickname Dee, showed viewers how they could use household items to clean their dirty shoes.

Taking a pair of stained trainers, she begins by spraying with a pre-wash stain remover and rubbing it in.

Then, she sprinkles bicarbonate of soda over the shoes, instructing those watching to rub it in well with a sponge.

“Leave to dry for about an hour,” she says, before putting the shoes in the washing machine.

At this stage, an important step is to wrap the shoes in a towel before they are placed inside the washing machine. The towel will help protect the shoes from being damaged during the machine’s spin.

Dee advises viewers to use their normal washing detergent of choice and put the shoes onto wash under a normal cycle.

The video has been viewed more than 80,000 times, with many users expressing their shock at how white the shoes came out using Dee’s method.

The issue of whether or not you should put your trainers in the washing machine has plagued shoe owners for years.

While some, like Dee, have reported successful results, others have damaged their shoes.

As noted by Which?, it is advisable to check the label inside your trainers. Like the labels on clothing, this should tell you whether or not your trainers can be put in the washing machine.

If the label does not carry this information, you may be able to check for care instructions online from the retailer or brand.

If you do choose to put your trainers through the wash, Which? recommends removing the soles and laces first.

This is because soles are often made from synthetic foam, which could take a long time to fully dry if it gets wet.

By removing the laces, you can ensure that your shoes will be cleaned evenly all over. Also, it stops white laces from discolouring if the colour of your trainers runs during the cycle.

When it comes to drying your shoes after the wash, avoid heat from radiators and tumble dryers as heat could damage any plastic and rubber components.

Instead, opt to air dry them, preferable outside if the weather permits.