Winter warmers: The trendiest hats, scarves and gloves to keep you cosy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With mercury plummetting and more ice, snow and strong winds forecast, it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re adequately dressed to face the arctic conditions we’ve been experiencing.

Not only will they keep you warm, but hats, scarves and gloves are a great way to accessorise your outerwear and update last season’s coat – and there are some awesome trends to tap into right now.

Here’s our pick of the best winter accessories for freezing weather…

Fair Isle

Hailing from the Shetland islands, Fair Isle patterns never really go out of style, but they’re have a major fashion moment this autumn/winter.

From pretty pinks to muted greys and khakis, these woolly knits are perfect for pairing with block colour coats and faux fur jackets.

Barbour Case Fairisle Beanie, £26.95; Case Fairisle Dog Jumper, £26.95, Outdoor and Country

M&Co Cream Knitted Fairisle Scarf, £18

White Stuff Star Fairisle Flip Mitts, £35

Pink

One of the biggest catwalk trends of AW22, hot pink has become the colour to be seen in this season.

If head to toe fuchsia doesn’t float your boat, why not try a punchy pink hat, scarf or pair of gloves to elevate a neutral ensemble?

M&Co Plain Cerise Pink Beanie Hat, £14; Navy Colourful Fairisle Jumper, £25.20 (was £36)

Dune London Landan Pink Fluffy Faux-Fur Scarf, £50

Jakke Tolly Faux Fur Fingerless Pink Mittens, £60, The Bias Cut

Quilted scarves

Give your favourite puffer jacket a high-fashion spin with a statement quilted scarf.

Not only are these voluminous wraps bang on trend, they’re super-toasty too.

Marks and Spencer Collection Light Khaki Quilted Scarf, £12.25 (was £17.50)

National Trust Recycled Padded Scarf, £20

Bucket hats

Love them or hate them, bucket hats are here to stay (well, at least for the meantime) and they’ve had a fuzzy winter makeover.

Swap your summer version for a cosy faux fur, mohair or shearling-lined style to top off your favourite coat.

FatFace Eliza Teddy Bucket Hat, £22.50; Marnie Check Scarf, £35; Tara 3 in 1 Coat, £185

Accessorize Teal Fluffy Bucket Hat, £9.80 (was £14)

Oliver Bonas PU Borg Black & Brown Bucket Hat, £28