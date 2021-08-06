5 of the best vegan lipstick ranges

There’s exciting news for make-up mavens this month, as Urban Decay announces its first lipstick launch in five years.

The cult brand’s Vice collection features 31 shades in three finishes (matte, cream and shine) plus nine glosses, and every product is 100% vegan.

That’s right, the collection – which has just landed on the Urban Decay website – has been formulated without any animal-derived ingredients such as lanolin or beeswax.

If vegan beauty products are a priority for you, here are five other incredible lipstick ranges to try…

1. KVD Beauty

KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, £18, Boots

For the ultimate in pout staying power, Kat Von D’s liquid formula really delivers. Available in 21 highly-pigmented shades – from pale pinks to gothic purples and even black – it dries down to a comfortable matte finish.

2. BareMinerals

BareMinerals Barepro Longwear Lipstick, £20

A gel formula with a soft matte finish, this bullet lippie is ideal if you find liquid formulas too heavy or drying. Infused with nourishing extracts, it’s available in a wide range of pinky-nudes and berry tones.

3. Tropic

Tropic Kiss Me Quick Lipstick, £20

If you prefer a light wash of colour on your lips, you’ll love the sheer shades of Tropic’s signature lipstick. From pale peaches to deep berry tones, they’re perfect for that ‘your lips but better’ look.

4. All Tigers

All Tigers Natural & Vegan Matte Lipstick, £10.90 (was £21.80), Superdrug

French vegan and natural beauty brand All Tigers launched with this richly-pigmented, long-lasting liquid matte lipstick, which comes in 12 bold hues.

5. Glossier

Glossier Generation G, £14

If there’s one thing Glossier always gets right, it’s barely-there make-up, and Generation G lipstick is no exception. The sheer matte pigment (in six shades) glides on with ease, subtly perking up your pout, and it’s easy to layer up from a hint of colour to full-coverage.