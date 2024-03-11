13 top looks from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrities across music, fashion and entertainment, including Kim Kardashian, Usher and Kylie Minogue, stepped outside the box for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

In celebration of awards season, the publication hosts its annual star-studded party in Los Angeles every year, where bold and extravagant fashion choices are made.

Kim Kardashian

American reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian chose a structured lilac bodycon Balenciaga floor-length dress, with an exaggerated spiked bust area.

Kerry Washington

American actress and producer, known for her role as Olivia Pope in Shonda Rhimes’s hit political drama Scandal, graced the carpet in a black Giambattista Valli 2024 couture gown from the spring/summer collection.

It featured a frilled off-the-shoulder and crosshatch sequin detailing.

Usher

American pop and R&B singer-songwriter Usher, who is fresh off smashing his extended Superbowl half-time show, attended the after party in a deep plunge silver sequinned top with white detailing around the neckline.

He paired it with white trousers and white shoes.

Donald Glover

American actor and writer Donald Glover, who recently starred in the remake of the classic Mr And Mrs Smith, debuts a new hightop haircut for the 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair after party in a dark red Amiri suit, with black detailing on the collar and pocket.

He paired it with an unbuttoned Spanish pink shirt and white vest top, and pointed white and black loafers.

Kylie Minogue

Australian singer-songwriter and actress Kylie Minogue, who won the Global Icon Award at the Brits this year, dazzled in a green and blue sequinned spaghetti strap gown.

Barry Keoghan

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who has received plaudits for his lead role in Saltburn, wore a textured black and white smart jacket with baggy black trousers, and a white vest underneath.

Kris Jenner

American entrepreneur and ‘momager’ Kris Jenner wore a long sleeved, bedazzled Oscar de la Renta gown. It featured extra sparkles around the neckline and longer sequin fringes towards the bottom of the dress and sleeves.

Kendall Jenner

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner arrived at the 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair after party in an elegant black lace dress, also spotted at the Maison Margiela spring/summer 2024 couture show.

The high-neck flowy dress featured a floral pattern detailing across the chest, which morphed into cloud-shaped cut-outs further down.

Kylie Jenner

(Alamy/PA)

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner donned a burgundy Ludovic de Saint Sernin sequin dress with a flowering branch detailing at the centre from the 2024 autumn/winter ready-to-wear collection.

America Ferrera

American actress America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Barbie, wore a blood-red bedazzled suit jacket.

She paired it with a diamond statement necklace, black tights and platform heels.

Florence Pugh

British actress Florence Pugh, whose recent films include Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two, opted for a white mesh dress with embroidered designs, which also featured a peplum detail and trail.

She paired it with sparkly court heels and a messy updo.

Jennifer Lawrence

American actress Jennifer Lawrence wore a white lace Givenchy gown from the 1996 autumn/winter collection. It features an ultra-cropped jacket with a tall collar.

Billie Eilish

Oscar winning singer Billie Eilish, who won the best original song gong for Barbie song What Was I Made For? alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, wore a black tuxedo-inspired pinstriped oversized suit with a white pinstriped shirt underneath.