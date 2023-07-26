What is ‘beer tanning’ and why are experts warning against it?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

‘Beer tanning’ is one of the latest beauty fads to trend on TikTok, with the ‘beertan’ tag racking up over 200k views.

As the phrase suggests, beer tanning means applying beer to the skin while sunbathing, in the belief it will enhance the tanning process.

Some fans of the method on social media have been applying beer as well as SPF, while others have skipped sun-care altogether and simply rubbed beer onto their skin.

What is ‘beer tanning’ and is it safe?

“The beer tanning trend involves using beer as an alternative to traditional tanning lotions to achieve a sun-kissed glow. Proponents of this trend claim that the sugars and acids in beer can help darken the skin, and potentially provide additional benefits due to the presence of antioxidants and vitamins in some beer types,” Caroline Brooks, skin specialist and founder of The Glasshouse Salon & Spa, told PA Media.

“However, it’s important to note that there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness or safety of using beer for tanning purposes.”

Serious health risks

Dr Maham Khan, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic, stressed it’s “crucial to approach this trend with caution” as there are potentially serious sun safety concerns.

“As a consultant dermatologist treating patients with skin cancer on a daily basis, I feel compelled to stress the utmost importance of exercising caution and mindfulness when it comes to the TikTok trend of ‘beer tanning’. While the desire to achieve a glowing tan is understandable, it is crucial to approach this trend with caution and prioritise sun protection,” said Khan.

“Applying beer to the skin in the belief that it enhances tanning is a questionable practice that lacks scientific evidence. More importantly, this method does not provide any protection against the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

“UV radiation is a known carcinogen and a major contributor to skin damage, which can manifest as sunburn, premature ageing, and an increased risk of skin cancer, including melanoma.”

Protecting your skin in the sun is vital

SPF is important for all skin types and skin tones. While it’s especially vital for people with naturally pale complexions, even those who don’t think they have a tendency to burn need to protect themselves in the sun.

“I cannot stress enough the significance of using quality and appropriate SPF products to shield the skin from harmful UV rays,” Dr Khan added. “Sunscreen with a high SPF rating, along with broad-spectrum protection, is essential to safeguard the skin effectively.

“However, it’s crucial to note that sunscreen alone may not offer complete protection, and additional measures such as seeking shade, wearing protective clothing and avoiding sun exposure during peak hours, are equally vital.

“Furthermore, it is imperative to understand that a tan is not a sign of healthy skin, but rather an indication of damage. Even if individuals manage to achieve a tan through unconventional methods like beer tanning, it should not be considered a safe or desirable practice.”

Is it ever worth trying a beer tan?

According to the experts – no. If you do enjoy a beer at the beach, stick to drinking it (preferably under a nice shady umbrella).

“The safest and most effective way to achieve a sun-kissed glow is by using self-tanning products or spray tans, that are specifically formulated for this purpose and have undergone rigorous testing to ensure their safety and effectiveness,” said Brooks. “Always prioritise the health and wellbeing of your skin when considering any beauty or tanning trend.”

Dr Khan added: “I strongly advise against engaging in the beer tanning trend or any other unproven and potentially harmful methods of tanning. Instead, let’s be responsible and informed about the risks associated with sun exposure, diligently using SPF protection and taking steps to safeguard our skin.

“By prioritising sun safety, we can enjoy the outdoors responsibly, while minimising the risk of skin damage and potential health consequences.”