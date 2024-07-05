All the best swimsuits for your summer holiday

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

As summer heats up, so does the search for the perfect swimsuit, which can often leave us drowning in a sea of options.

But for 2024, many brands have created innovative and impeccable styles to help source the perfect shape for you. From sleek one-pieces to sustainable bikinis: here are the best labels for your new season swimsuit…Best for sun protection

Sun protection doesn’t just come from lathering on your SPF – full fabric coverage is integral in keeping harmful UV rays at bay.

Luckily, some swimwear brands have begun using UV-resistant fabrics in their designs, adding an extra layer of protection. Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) clothing can reduce the transmission of UV radiation, potentially even more than commercial sunscreen. The fabric keeps sun rays from penetrating the skin and does not require the constant reapplication sunscreen (although that never hurts!). Although more effective in surf-style swimsuits, you can get this fabric in all shapes, from tankinis to two-pieces.

Nuvées has a range of sun-shielding swim attire with designs offering a variety of coverage options – and vibrant colourways too.

open image in gallery (Ker Sun/PA)

Ker Sun Women’s UV Swim Bra – Apricot Sorbet – Nuvées, £37

open image in gallery (Ker Sun/PA)

Ker Sun Women’s Long Sleeves UV Swim Jacket UPF 50+ – Ocean Blue – Nuvées, £74

Best for support

If your holiday includes an action-packed itinerary or something flimsy just isn’t comfortable for you, a supportive swimsuit is integral. Opting for thicker fabrics and carrying out the “stretch test” is a good place to start when hunting for the perfect costume. Pulling the fabric and ensuring it doesn’t sag or dissipate in colour is a good indicator for strong support.

With body positivity at its core, the London-based brand Deakin & Blue offers swimwear in cup sizes AA-HH. Not compromising on fashion or function, the brand includes adaptative styles to suit prosthetics and post-surgery recovery too. They also use 100% regenerated nylon made from waste such as old fishing nets.

open image in gallery (Deakin and Blue/PA)

Deakin & Blue Essential Swimsuit Black – Hendricks, £95

Best for tummy control

If you’re confidence this summer doesn’t feel at an all time high, many brands have developed flattering but fashionable shapes to keep you secure and comfortable.

Cupshe allows you to pick from a range of necklines, bum coverage and torso-lengths, as well as built-in tummy control options, to curate a perfectly flattering swimsuit.

open image in gallery (Cupshe/PA)

Cupshe Paisley V Neck Tummy Control Long Torso One Piece Swimsuit, currently £22.99 (was £30)Best for sustainabilityMany brands offer up their sustainability credentials on a platter – but if the swimsuit doesn’t work for you and you don’t love it, you’ll only repurchase another until you find the perfect fit.

If you’re looking to streamline your swimwear drawer, Prism² is the perfect brand for a multipurpose piece. Founded by former fashion editor Anna Laub in 2009, the swimwear line has pieces designed to be worn in the gym, at the pool, or simply as another top in your wardrobe. Their designs are eco-dyed using a Greenpeace-certified technique and minimal-waste production methods.

open image in gallery (Prism London/PA)

Prism² Revitalised Halterneck Top – Cerise, £32.95 (was £54.95)Best for InstagramIf you want your followers to have a holiday vicariously through your social media posts, then the Instagram favourite Hunza G is a firm winner. From the quintessentially crinkled fabric, this instantly recognisable brand will be sure to turn heads by the pool and on your reels.

The ultra-stretching material and flattering cuts are designed to be one-size-fits-all (to fit UK 6-16) – which means any last-minute online holiday shopping couldn’t be easier. Their Eighties roots bring a cool twist to the modern swimsuit.

open image in gallery (Hunza G/PA)

Hunza G Pamela Swim – Emerald, £165