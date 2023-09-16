Erin O’Connor and Vanessa Redgrave sit front row at Roksanda London Fashion Week show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Erin O’Connor wowed on the front row at the Roksanda spring/summer catwalk show.

The British model, 45, wore an acid yellow and white high-necked maxi dress, topped with a floor-length pink cape and black cat-eye sunglasses.

Veteran actor Vanessa Redgrave joined O’Connor at the show, which was held at London’s famous Barbican Centre.

The 86-year-old Oscar winner, wearing a mint green gathered blouse and white trousers, was greeted by fashion editor Anna Wintour on arrival.

Fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic said she was inspired by 15th-century fresco paintings from the monasteries of her native Serbia, for her SS24 collection.

In a departure from her usual rainbow of rich colours, the designer focused on lighter hues such as ivory, pastel pink and lime, as well as some bold royal blue looks and all-black ensembles.

There was no shortage of the glamour for which Roksanda is known, with a slew of stunning evening dresses on show.

Many were made from silky fabrics with gathered or cape detailing, while others were trimmed with feathers or long tassels that swayed as the models walked the runway.

Alongside the slinky column gowns, full-skirted dresses were crafted from structured textiles including latex, and high-heeled satin court shoes came with feathery trims.

Tailored ensembles included oversized two-piece suits in black and ivory, sleeveless blazers and deconstructed trench coats.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The collection was also influenced by the brutalist design of the Barbican, with round sculptural headpieces – taken from Serbian culture – echoing the circular outdoor show space.

Adding to the air of sophistication, the show was soundtracked by an a cappella performance from an opera singer.

The beauty look played on the popular ‘quiet luxury’ trend.

“It’s not a ‘no make-up make-up’,” Sharryn Hinchliffe, executive director of global artistry at MAC, said backstage.

“There’s something very decadent about it. We’re doing a beautiful satin finish skin with a glassy eye and a glossy lip.”

She added: “Roksanda is so elegant and very luxe, so we wanted to not take away from any of the clothes, but just to almost have the skin like an adornment.”

The show concluded with a stunning final look; a powder pink structured gown with a voluminous train.