Venice Film Festival is always a highlight on the red carpet calendar, attracting some of the most talented people in showbiz from across the world to celebrate new releases for the year ahead.

This year’s proceedings were no different, with Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, and Dakota Johnson among those in attendance.

Heads were turned on several occasions, and not just because of the volume of A-list attendees, but because power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut as a couple at the annual event.

After weeks of being photographed together on yachts and various holidays, the old flames finally made their relationship official to the public on Friday night at the screening of The Last Duel, a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott, co-written by and starring Affleck.

Naturally, the couple dressed for the occasion, with Lopez wearing a scoop-neck white gown with diamante embellishments while Affleck wore a tuxedo with a bow tie.

There was plenty of fashion excellence elsewhere, too, though, with several bespoke designs making their way onto the Italian red carpet.

Here’s our pick of the best-dressed stars at Venice Film Festival 2021.

Penelope Cruz

It took 300 hours to make this Chanel gown. The actor wore a bespoke black and white dress that came complete with an ecru silk tulle petticoat embellished with petals. (Getty Images)

Zendaya

The actor is renowned for her red carpet looks, which often go viral. This one was no different: a deep plum two-piece by Alaïa that featured a cropped top and a feathered skirt. (AFP via Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy

The 25-year-old actor attended a screening of her new film, Last Night in Soho, in a Barbie-inspired Dior Haute Couture satin silk dress that featured a matching beret. (Getty Images)

Isabelle Huppert

The world-renowned French actor wore a column gown by Armani Prive taken from the house’s 2005 Fall collection. (Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart

A Chanel muse, the Spencer star wore a mint-green Chanel look for the red carpet that featured slim-fitting trousers and a loose tunic top with a black bow and lace trims. (Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst

The American actor arrived at the film festival in a patterned dress and a slick blazer fitted with a red belt. (Getty Images)

Charlotte Gainsbourg

The French actor and fashion darling arrived in a micro black scalloped dress by Saint Laurent paired with knee-high sparkle-covered boots. (Getty Images)

Alessandro Michele and Dakota Johnson

The Gucci creative director wore a double-breasted burnt orange suit, while Johnson, one of his muses, wore a sheer gown. (Getty Images for Netflix)

Tia Taylor

The author arrived at the event via boat in a black halter-neck gown with an open back. (Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac

The acting duo, who star in Scenes From a Marriage together, made quite the fashion statement on the red carpet, with Chastain in a red sequin strapless gown, while Isaac opted for a classic black tux. (AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Hudson

The American actor turned heads in a scarlet gown with mesh and lace inserts by Valentino. (Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

The actor wore a sheer floral gown for the closing ceremony. (Getty Images)

