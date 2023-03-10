9 of the most hotly-anticipated spring fragrance launches

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Like the first shoots peeking through the grass after winter, spring scents are popping up all over the place – and there’s a distinctly violet tinge to many of the latest offerings.

From lightest lavender to deepest purple, perfume bottles are shot through with pretty plum tones – but what do they smell like?

We sniffed out nine of this season’s hottest new scents…

1. Versace Dylan Purple Eau de Parfum Spray, £78 for 50ml, Escentual

The latest addition to the Versace fragrance family, Dylan Purple is a fruity affair.

It’s bursting with pear and citrus notes alongside the woozy, white floral aroma of freesia, cedarwood and amber.

2. Jo Malone Star Magnolia Cologne, £115 for 100ml

Part of the Blossoms collection, Star Magnolia pays homage to the white flowers that bloom in urban parks.

The fresh, uplifting scent beautifully blends lemon and soft sandalwood with a floral heart note.

3. Caudalie Ange de Vignes Eau de Parfum, £31 for 50ml [available April]

One for the fruity fragrance lovers, Ange de Vignes (which translates to ‘angel of the vines’) opens with a mouthwatering explosion of Isabella grape, known for its sweet aroma.

The warmth of neroli (a white floral) swiftly follows, with patchouli adding a woody richness.

4. Yardley London Lilac and Pear Eau de Toilette, £16.99 for 125ml, Boots

Bringing together a bouquet of spring bloomers, this eau de toilette combines pear blossom, rose, lilac and freesia.

Rounded out with cedarwood and amber musk, this bumper bottle is excellent value for money.

5. D’Orsay Sur Tes Lèvres EQ, £110 for 50ml [available April 27]

Inspired by the sensation of a lover’s kiss (the name means ‘on your lips’), Sur Tes Lèvres is a floral fantasy with iris and jasmine at its heart.

Pink berries, patchouli and amber notes amp up the romance.

6. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Forever Eau de Parfum, £102 for 100ml, John Lewis and Partners [available March 27]

Celebrating 20 years since the launch of Narcisco Rodriguez For Her, this new perfume pays tribute to the cult classic.

Uniting four powerhouse florals – jasmine, tuberose, gardenia and frangipani – For Her Forever shares the same musky patchouli base as its predecessor.

7. Jo Loves Ebony and Cassis Parfum, £115 for 100ml

Want something richer than all the petal-powered spring scents? Jo Loves’ latest will likely float your boat.

Inspired by travels in the Middle East, this heady mix of blackberries and blackcurrant is spiced with nutmeg, while myrrh imparts an incense-like aroma.

8. MCM Ultra Eau de Parfum, £74 for 50ml

From the creators of the logo-print Stark bags loved by fashion fans, MCM Ultra comes housed in a mini version of the iconic backpack.

Aimed at a style-conscious audience, the woody-floral scent puts tuberose and jasmine front and centre, bolstered by seductive cedarwood, tonka and amber.

9. Van Cleef & Arpels Moonlight Rose Eau De Parfum, £145 for 75ml, Harvey Nichols

An innovative take on a perfume classic, this scent is inspired by the queen of flowers: the rose.

The luxurious, unisex composition also features pink peppercorn, geranium and patchouli, resulting in a stunning scent symphony.