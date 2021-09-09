Autumn/winter fashion will be all about maximalism: 5 trends to try now

With autumn on the horizon, it’s time to find out what’s in store on the fashion front next season.

Looking at the catwalk collections, there’s a real sense of renewed optimism, as designers embraced punchy colours, strong silhouettes and a healthy dose of glitter with their autumn/winter offerings.

As the world continues to open up once more, lockdown loungewear is making way for mood-boosting garments for day and night, with maximalism the overarching theme of AW21.

In short, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here are five ways to tap into new season trends now…

1. Bright colours

Bora Aksu AW21 (Chris Yates/PA)

From to fuchsia to emerald, bubble-gum pink to lemon yellow, and aqua blue to tangerine orange – there was a kaleidoscope of colour on the AW21 runways, with Versace Prada and Gucci leading the charge on the continent, while Roksanda, Halpern and Bora Aksu brought us brights at London Fashion Week.

Rather than colour blocking, this trend is about a shock of head to toe colour, so pick your favourite saturated shade and wear it with pride.

(Sonder Studio/PA)

Sonder Studio Pink Midi Shirt Dress, £65

(Dune/PA)

Dune Cassie Pink Snaffle Trim Sling Backs, £90

2. Puffer coats

Mark Fast AW21 (Chris Yates/PA)

Bundling up has never looked cooler, thanks to the voluminous quilted coats and cropped puffer jackets on show at Jason Wu, Isabel Marant, Mark Fast and Celine.

Keep it classic in a neutral tone like camel or khaki, or take it to the max in a brilliantly bright hue.

(George at Asda/PA)

George at Asda Green Midweight Quilted Coat, £26

3. Winter florals

Molly Goddard AW21 (Ben Broomfield/PA)Credit: Ben BroomfieldCredit Social: @photobenphotoCopyright: Ben Broomfield Photography07734 852620photo@benbroomfield.comwww.benbroomfield.com

Dark florals are often present on the autumn/winter catwalks, but this time around the petal prints seen at London Fashion Week favourites Erdem, Molly Goddard and Yuhan Wang had a distinctly summery feel.

A floral midi dress is a key transitional piece this season. Team yours with chunky angle boots now and slouchy over-the-knees later.

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Frida Floral Print Dress Green, £70 (belt, stylist’s own)

4. Sequins and sparkle

Halpern AW21 (Haydon Perrior/PA)

The epitome of joyful maximalism, this season’s partywear looks were a riot of sequins, diamante, beading and metallic fabrics, with standout looks including the golden gowns at Gucci and Alberta Ferretti, as well as the sequinned frocks at Halpern and Louis Vuitton.

Come festive season, a glittery dress should be top of your shopping list, but for now, a sequinned shirt teamed with this season’s baggy jeans is a more laidback option.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Beige Sequined Oversized Shirt, £50

5. Big bags

Art School AW21 (BFC/PA)

Is the micro purse trend officially over? According to Jil Sander, Marni and Art School, big bags are back.

Now that more and more workers are returning to the office, a sizeable bag is needed for lugging laptops and other essentials. Take your cue from the catwalks and opt for a cool-toned tote.

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Faux Leather Tote Bag, £29