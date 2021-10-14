Vicky Pattison talks body confidence and inspiring women as she stars in lingerie campaign

Vicky Pattison has been unveiled in a new fashion campaign with lingerie brand Pour Moi that’s all about body positivity.

The former Georgie Shore star models a variety of different underwear sets – as well as pyjamas and activewear – in the glamorous shoot.

Showcasing the Pour Moi x Vicky Pattison Edit, the 33-year-old says: “Body confidence to me is learning to love the skin you’re in – embracing every inch of your body, shunning society’s ideals of what is considered ‘attractive’ and celebrating your uniqueness!

“We’re all fabulously flawed and that’s what makes us human and beautiful. Big butt, little butt, huge boobs, itty bitty ones, cellulite, rolls, flat stomach, tall or small – we are all perfect in our own way – and once you realise that and learn to appreciate your body as so much more than a number on a scale – that is body confidence.”

The Newcastle-born influencer, who won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2015, often shares her mental health struggles with her 4.8m Instagram followers and talks about the importance of self-care.

She says: “Self-care looks different to everyone and I think that’s important to remember that – for me, it’s popping on a face mask, snuggling [my dog] Milo on the sofa and eating chocolate.

“But I know for other people it’s drinking green juice, doing a spin class or laughing with friends. Listen to your body, listen to your mind – you know what you need.”

Pattison, who is preparing to release her self-help book The Secret To Happy in January next year, describes herself as a “typical girl’s girl” but believes women “shouldn’t be put in a box – we should be celebrated because of our strength but also for our softness.”

Citing Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kim Kardashian and her own mum as some of her heroes, she says: “I admire different women for different things – but ultimately females who follow their own paths regardless of adversity inspire me immensely.”

Michael Thomson, founder of Pour Moi, hopes that Pattison will in turn inspire other women with the new collection.

He says: “We are so excited to be working with Vicky on this incredible edit. Vicky champions body positivity, inclusivity, and inner confidence, which we hope will transcend through the collection and images. We want every piece in the collection to leave women feeling strong, beautiful and empowered.”

The Pour Moi X Vicky Pattison Edit is available now (pourmoi.co.uk).