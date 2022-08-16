Victoria Beckham calls daughter Harper her ‘style icon’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Victoria Beckham has singled out her daughter Harper as her “style icon” while away on a family holiday.

The fashion designer, 48, bestowed the accolade on the 11-year-old while basking in the sunshine with her husband David, 47, and son Cruz, 17.

The Beckham family jetted off to Canada to enjoy a weekend of outdoor activities, including water sports and hiking, with several friends, including actor Mark Wahlberg.

Posting on Instagram to share a glimpse of her holiday exploits with her fans, the former Spice Girl shared to her Stories a carousel of photos documenting their action-packed getaway.

In one photo, Cruz can be seen surfing on a lake, while in a second, Harper can be seen resting in a hammock by the coastline, captioned: “Harper Seven living her best life.”

(Instagram/ @victoriabeckham)

Later on in the day, Beckham posed for a snap on a tennis court alongside her daughter as the pair sported matching mini dresses – the mother-of-four in white, while Harper wore a black iteration of the same garment.

According to Hello!, the pair were wearing tennis dresses designed by the singer for her line with the sportswear brand Reebok.

“My little style icon!” Beckham captioned the sweet photograph.

She later penned over a group photo: “Beautiful few days with wonderful friends!!”

It comes just days after Beckham’s namesake fashion brand reportedly acquired debts of £53.9m.

According to a report by The Mirror, the fashion brand, which sells pairs of jeans for £400 and jumpers for £500, along with Beckham’s new make-up firm, lost £6.6million in 2020 and was up to £15.6m in debts in 2019.

A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the figures to The Mirror.