Victoria Beckham on past fashion moments: ‘Back then, I didn’t know any better’

The Spice Girl and fashion designer was speaking to Vogue’s Edward Enninful.

Ellie Iorizzo
Thursday 01 December 2022 09:03
Victoria Beckham and Edward Enninful (British Vogue/PA)
Victoria Beckham and Edward Enninful (British Vogue/PA)

Victoria Beckham has remembered her “fondest” fashion memories wearing matching Gucci to a Versace event with husband David and the Spice Girls’ big hair and short skirts.

The fashion designer, who founded her self-titled fashion label in 2008, told British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful about bursting onto the pop scene in 1994 as one-fifth of the Spice Girls.

Beckham, who was given the nickname Posh Spice, appeared on an episode of Vogue Visionaries and chose the outfits worn during her time with the pop group as her favourite fashion memories.

She said: “There were times when we were so tired, that the more tired we were because of all the travel, the more make-up we wore and the bigger the hair got, and the shorter the skirts and the higher the heels. We would just overcompensate.

“Or myself and David turning up to a Versace event in matching Gucci leather, wearing the wrong designer, but, you know, owning it.”

The 48-year-old said that “everyone wants to know” what she thought of her infamous looks now she is a successful fashion designer.

She said: “Back then, I didn’t know any better. I didn’t know the fashion industry. So, there was something so sweet and naive about the fact I didn’t care.

“I just expressed myself in that way.”

Beckham also said the “sky is the limit” when it comes to her career in fashion and beauty.

She said: “I have so much ambition. So much drive. I’m just scratching the surface. Not just with fashion, but with beauty as well.

“So, I dream very, very big, I work hard. I believe the sky’s the limit. I believe in creative visualisation. And there is so much more I want to do.”

When asked what she would say to her younger self, Beckham added: “I always struggled when I was younger. I was never very popular. I was quite insecure. And I always had to work really, really hard.

“So, I would tell my younger self, everything is going to be OK. Just keep working hard. Stay focused. And have fun and enjoy yourself. Because it’s going to be OK.”

Vogue Visionaries is a partnership between British Vogue and YouTube UK.

