Victoria Beckham appears to be cashing in on her viral “Rolls-Royce” comments with the launch of a £110 T-shirt that reads: “My dad had a Rolls-Royce”.

In a viral moment from the recently released Netflix series Beckham, Victoria claimed to have come from a “working class” background, despite being driven to school in a Rolls-Royce by her father.

Beckham, a four-part series, tracks the former David Beckham’s rise to fame and fortune, along with his relationship with Spice Girls star Victoria and their growing family.

When a clip of the “Rolls-Royce” moment went viral on social media, viewers were quick to remark that Victoria has long been known as “Posh Spice”.

Victoria has now taken that viral moment one step further and launched a T-shirt via her eponymous fashion label. The item, which is a standard, white T-shirt with the slogan “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” printed in black capital letters, is priced at £110.

On the Victoria Beckham website, the product description reads: “Made from soft, organic cotton, the ‘My Dad Had A Rolls-Royce’ slogan T-shirt embodies the brand’s playful side.”

“Designed with dropped shoulder seams and a classic crew neckline, it has a relaxed fit and refined feel.”

Speaking to the interviewer about her family and childhood in the Netflix series, Victoria said: “We’re very, very working class.”

“Be honest,” David jumped in, calling her out.

Victoria Beckham claims she grew up ‘very working class’ despite father owning a Rolls Royce (Netflix)

Victoria protested she was being honest, but the former England footballer wasn’t convinced.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” David then quizzed her.

Victoria made several attempts to sidestep the question, uttering: “It’s not a simple answer, it depends!”

However, after David repeats the question multiple times, the singer replies: “OK, in the eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

“Thank you,” says David, before disappearing behind the door once more. As of October 2023, Rolls-Royce cars begin selling at the price of £252,000.

After a clip of this scene went viral online, people have praised the couple’s playful dynamic, as well as David’s persistence in getting Victoria to reveal the truth about her father’s car.

Victoria Beckham modelling her £110 T-Shirt (Instagram via @VictoriaBeckham)

“Fair play to Beckham for keeping it 100,” said one entertained viewer.

However, others have criticised Victoria’s claim to have been working class in her childhood, despite having access to an expensive mode of transport.

“A lot of Brits think that if you aren’t landed gentry you’re ‘working class’, very unserious,” one person wrote on Twitter/X.