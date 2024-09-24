Victoria Starmer makes sustainability statement during Labour Party Conference with T-shirt

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Lady Victoria Starmer asserted her fashion ethos at the Labour Party Conference in an oversized T-shirt with a bright blue statement logo.

Starmer wore a mocha-coloured T-shirt with wide-leg navy cotton trousers from the independent slow fashion brand, BY ELLEVEN.

The NHS occupational health worker showcased her casual ensemble when she joined her husband, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, to talk to fellow guests in their hotel before the PM delivered his keynote speech to the Labour Party at the ACC Liverpool.

The PM’s wife wore the ‘Stevie T-Shirt’ in the colour ‘date’ and the ‘Suzi Trousers’ in ‘midnight’. The burgundy-blue ensemble is hailed as the colour combination of the season.

The English-based fashion label uses organic cotton and makes everything in the UK. The business is female-owned and prioritises ‘modern relaxed slow fashion, designed to be worn on repeat’ – according to their Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Starmer has championed British fashion. When she arrived at Number 10 this summer after a landmark Labour victory, all eyes were on her ME+EM dress.

At £275, the smart midi dress was made in Britain and in a politically astute shade of red. Her choice to put the spotlight on the contrast stitch dress apparently drove traffic to the brand’s website up by 300%.

Earlier this month, Starmer made her London Fashion Week debut at Edeline Lee’s SS25 show, wearing a loaned polka dot ensemble from the designer.

Canadian-British Lee studied at Central Saint Martins and worked at Alexander McQueen before launching her label in 2014. The designer uses fabrics that resist wrinkling ‘so that women can function at a high level in the clothes’.

The label is also beloved by Kate, the Princess of Wales, who wore an Edeline Lee teal green dress to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2022.

Stramer has continually made statements through fashion since her husband got the PM job in July, showcasing the importance of environmental sustainability, fair labour practices, and minimal waste production through her brand choices.

With her refined style, she exemplifies how fashion can be both elegant and environmentally responsible.

Get Victoria Starmer’s casual look here…

BY ELLEVEN The Stevie T-Shirt in Date, £36

BY ELLEVEN The Suzi Trousers in Midnight, £100