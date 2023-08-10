Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria’s Secret has launched a new campaign, which brings back models from the lingerie brand’s once-iconic “Angels” list alongside some newer faces.

Launching its new The Icon by Victoria’s Secret collection on Thursday (10 August), the brand has also been teasing its film-style fashion show, the Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which will stream on Prime Video on 26 September.

The campaign is part of the company’s major rebrand, after it was criticised for promoting unrealistic body image with its non-inclusive culture and accused of failing to protect its models against sexual misconduct.

In response to the criticism, Victoria’s Secret got rid of its “Angels” team in 2021 and replaced it with the “VS Collective”, a group of seven successful women. The “Angels” were a ever-growing group of some of the most famous and in-demand models of the time, and included the likes of Tyra Banks, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Chanel Iman, Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge and more.

As the brand strives to improve ethnic and body diversity among its models, it chose seven successful women to be part of the collective, not all of them fashion models.

It includes models Adut Akech and Paloma Elsesser – who both feature in the new campaign – as well as journalist Amanda de Cadenet, athlete Eileen Gu, professional footballer Megan Rapinoe, actor Priyanka Chopra Jones, and model Valentina Sampaio.

Victoria’s Secret released a black-and-white promotional video for its latest campaign on social media, revealing all the famous faces who are participating.

Here are all the models in Victoria’s Secret new Icons campaign:

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell poses for Victoria’s Secret latest The Icon collection (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

While Naomi Campbell was a frequent face on Victoria’s Secret’s legendary fashion shows, she was never an Angel. As reported by People in 2020, the supermodel told The Sun that the brand “could not afford” her.

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen models for Victoria’s Secret new The Icons campaign (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

Gisele Bundchen became an Angel in 1999. She walked her last Victoria’s Secret Runway Show in 2005.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel poses for the new Victoria’s Secret The Icons collection (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

The South African model became an Angel in 2010. She has also previously been on the cover of the brand’s Swim Catalogue and donned the US$10m “Fantasy Bra” on the runway in 2013.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima stars in Victoria’s Secret new The Icons collection (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

Adriana Lima was an Angel for nearly two decades before she hung up her wings in 2018. The year before she ended her time as an Angel, the Brazilian model was named “the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel”.

Adut Akech

Adut Akech poses for Victoria’s Secret’s new The Icons campaign (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

Victoria’s Secret announced that Adut Akech had joined its family in June 2022. At the time, the South Sudanese and Australian model said on Instagram: “To be working alongside this brand that is continuing to transform to being a brand that advocates for all women, telling our stories and making the real positive changes that it should’ve done a while ago.”

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski poses for the new The Icons by Victoria’s Secret campaign (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

Emily Ratajkowski has previously modelled on Victoria’s Secret runways. Throughout her career, she has appeared on numerous magazine covers, including Vogue Australia and Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issues, and has strutted down the runway for Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and other designers.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber poses for Victoria’s Secret new The Icons collection (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

Influencer Hailey Bieber joined the VS Collective in 2021, although she has never walked a Victoria’s Secret show before. She wrote at the time: “I’m humbled to be in the company of these amazing women, many of whom have inspired me in countless ways with their own stories. I look forward to helping to create positive change as part of the VS collective.”

Sui He

Sui He poses for Victoria’s Secret The Icons campaign (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

Chinese model Sui He was the first East Asian model to open a Ralph Lauren show and only the second model of Chinese descent to walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser poses in The Icons by Victoria’s Secret collection (Mikael Jansson/Victoria’s Secret)

One of the “founding members” of the VS Collective, Paloma Elsesser describes herself as a “mixed Black fem in a size 14 body”. Speaking to the New York Times after she joined the group, Elsesser said it gave her a platform to “make radical change” and is lobbying for the brand to increase its sizing to XXXXXL.