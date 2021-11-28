Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh has died of cancer at the age of 41.

LVMH, the French holding company that owns the luxury fashion brand, said on Sunday that Abloh had passed away earlier that day after several years’ private struggle with the disease.

"We are all shocked after this terrible news,” said LVMH boss Bernard Arnault. "Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary; he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.

"The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend."

This story is developing and will be updated.