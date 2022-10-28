Is vitamin C the key to healthy, glowing skin?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cited by celebrities including actor Nicole Kidman, model Ashley Graham and Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, Skinceuticals C E Ferulic is the gold standard when it comes to vitamin C serums.

At £150 a bottle, the cult classic – renowned for its brightening and anti-ageing effects – comes with an A-list price tag too, but now, thanks to a host new launches you can get your daily dose of vitamin C without breaking the bank.

Why are beauty buffs and famous faces so obsessed with the nutrient we usually consume via fruit and vegetables or as part of a multi-vitamin?

We asked experts to explain everything you need to know about vitamin C and skincare…

What is vitamin C?

“Vitamin C or ascorbic acid is a water-soluble vitamin which cannot be stored in the body,” says Dr Sarah Brewer, medical director at Healthspan (healthspan.co.uk).

“A regular intake is therefore essential and food sources include most fruit and vegetables, especially citrus fruit, berries, blackcurrants, capsicum peppers, kiwi fruit and green leaves.”

What are the benefits of vitamin C in skincare?

“Adding vitamin C to your skin care routine will brighten your complexion and also protect against damage caused by harmful environmental free radicals,” explains Dr Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist at Skin Theory (skintheory.com).

The antioxidant effect increases the skin’s resilience to pollution and reduces sun damage, he says: “It also stimulates new collagen formation, which in turn keeps the skin youthful and plump.”

Aesthetic doctor Sophie Shotter, who is currently working with Vichy (vichy.co.uk), says: “It also helps to inhibit the production of new melanin, the pigment responsible for sun spots and uneven skin tone, and can even help amplify the protectiveness of your sunscreen.”

Do some skin types benefit more than others?

“Vitamin C is good for all skin types,” says Shotter, but those with sensitive skin or acne should be careful. “A sensitive skin type might be irritated by a potent vitamin C formulation – they may use other [formulas] which are slightly gentler and water soluble.”

Same goes for acne-prone skin: “Vitamin C is an active ingredient, and the micro-inflammation it can cause can fuel acne.”

Phillips says: “People with blemish-prone skin should avoid formulations containing occlusives such as silicone.”

He recommends introducing a new product gradually: “Start slowly by using three times per week and build up your skin’s tolerance to the ingredient.”

How should vitamin C be used as part of a skincare routine?

“Vitamin C is usually found as a serum, and should be used in the morning after cleansing but before moisturisers,” says Shotter, but it can also be found in cleansers and face creams.

She recommends opting for a formula that contains other key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid (if hydration is your top priority) or salicylic acid (for exfoliating and preventing spots).

“Look for products which also contain vitamin E and/or ferulic acid, which synergistically work with vitamin C to boost results.”

Phillips says: “Consistency is key, whether you decide to apply it in the morning or before bed, you will get the best results from vitamin C by being consistent with your application.”

Brewer agrees persistency is important for adequate protection.

Best buys: C the difference with these skincare products

Lacura Vitamin C & Turmeric Oil, £5.99, Aldi (pre-order from October 30; in store November 6)

L’Oréal Revitalift Clinical 12% Pure Vitamin C Serum, £14.99 (was £29.99), Boots

Vichy Liftactiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector Serum, £31.20 (was £39), Boots

Institut Esthederm Intensive Vitamin C Dual Concentrate, £35, Escentual

Skin Theory Vitamin C Day Cream SPF 30, £44.95

Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Moisturiser, £48 (available November 1)

Neostrata Enlighten 15% Vitamin C + PHA serum, £59, Skincity

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, £150