7 reasons to add a face mist to your daily routine

From toning to tanning, these skincare sprays will enhance your complexion, says Katie Wright.

Katie Wright
Friday 19 August 2022 07:30
Face mists do more than just cool your skin (Alamy/PA)
Face mists do more than just cool your skin (Alamy/PA)

When temperatures soar and you can’t escape to the seaside or for a dip in the pool, a quick spritz of facial mist is a handy hack to help you cool down – especially if you keep it in the fridge.

Not only are these blasts of refreshment a delight on sticky days, a beautifying spray can work wonders for your complexion when used in the morning or evening.

(Alamy/PA)

Plus, with lots of under-£10 buys they’re an affordable way to up the ante on your summer skincare.

Here are seven skin-boosting reasons to add a face mist to your daily routine…

1. Toning

(Neutrogena/PA)

Neutrogena Clear & Soothe Toning Mist, £5.99, Boots

Ideal for oily or combination skin types, a toning mist nourishes the skin without clogging pores. Apply after cleansing and follow with an oil-free moisturiser for a perfectly primed matte base.

2. Sun protection

(Bondi Sands/PA)

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Sunscreen Face Mist, £8.99

If you find sunblock too heavy or greasy, swap your usual lotion for a light-as-air mist that can be applied on top of make-up. These high-factor sunscreen sprays are also great for topping up throughout the day.

3. Hydrating

(Pip & Pod/PA)

Pip & Pod Blueberry Tonic Face Mist, £9, Holland and Barrett

Every beauty buff knows that hyaluronic acid is a must for helping your skin to retain moisture. In a mist formula, you get those all-important acid molecules plus a big hit of hydration.

4. Brightening

(Natura Siberica/PA)

Natura Siberica Anti-OX Wild Blueberry Moisturising Face Mist Toner, £8.49

If a bright, healthy complexion is what you’re after, a mist packed with antioxidants should be top of your shopping list. Vitamin C in particular is renowned for its glow-giving power, with experts recommending you use it in the morning to prevent oxidation during the day.

(Trilogy/PA)

Trilogy Vitamin C Energising Mist Toner, £19.50

5. Make-up setting

(Givenchy/PA)

Givenchy Prisme Libre Prep & Set Glow Mist SPF45, £36, Escentual

More than just a foundation fixer, the next generation of setting sprays can actually be used under make-up as a primer, plus they offer an extra-dewy finish and some even provide SPF protection too.

(Pur/PA)

Pur Lit Mist Illuminating Setting Spray, £19

6. Soothing

(Sun Bum/PA)

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Spray Aloe Vera and Cocoa Butter, £12.79, Boots

Give parched summer skin some TLC and tan-prolonging hydration with a soothing aftersun spray. Look for moisturising ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil or sunflower seed oil.

7. Tanning

(Bare by Vogue/PA)

Bare by Vogue Face Tanning Mist, £16

Perfect for topping up your tan post-holiday (because your face tends to fade faster than your body), a self-tanning spray adds a burst of moisture and a healthy glow that develops in a few hours.

