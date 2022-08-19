7 reasons to add a face mist to your daily routine

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When temperatures soar and you can’t escape to the seaside or for a dip in the pool, a quick spritz of facial mist is a handy hack to help you cool down – especially if you keep it in the fridge.

Not only are these blasts of refreshment a delight on sticky days, a beautifying spray can work wonders for your complexion when used in the morning or evening.

(Alamy/PA)

Plus, with lots of under-£10 buys they’re an affordable way to up the ante on your summer skincare.

Here are seven skin-boosting reasons to add a face mist to your daily routine…

1. Toning

(Neutrogena/PA)

Neutrogena Clear & Soothe Toning Mist, £5.99, Boots

Ideal for oily or combination skin types, a toning mist nourishes the skin without clogging pores. Apply after cleansing and follow with an oil-free moisturiser for a perfectly primed matte base.

2. Sun protection

(Bondi Sands/PA)

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Sunscreen Face Mist, £8.99

If you find sunblock too heavy or greasy, swap your usual lotion for a light-as-air mist that can be applied on top of make-up. These high-factor sunscreen sprays are also great for topping up throughout the day.

3. Hydrating

(Pip & Pod/PA)

Pip & Pod Blueberry Tonic Face Mist, £9, Holland and Barrett

Every beauty buff knows that hyaluronic acid is a must for helping your skin to retain moisture. In a mist formula, you get those all-important acid molecules plus a big hit of hydration.

4. Brightening

(Natura Siberica/PA)

Natura Siberica Anti-OX Wild Blueberry Moisturising Face Mist Toner, £8.49

If a bright, healthy complexion is what you’re after, a mist packed with antioxidants should be top of your shopping list. Vitamin C in particular is renowned for its glow-giving power, with experts recommending you use it in the morning to prevent oxidation during the day.

(Trilogy/PA)

Trilogy Vitamin C Energising Mist Toner, £19.50

5. Make-up setting

(Givenchy/PA)

Givenchy Prisme Libre Prep & Set Glow Mist SPF45, £36, Escentual

More than just a foundation fixer, the next generation of setting sprays can actually be used under make-up as a primer, plus they offer an extra-dewy finish and some even provide SPF protection too.

(Pur/PA)

Pur Lit Mist Illuminating Setting Spray, £19

6. Soothing

(Sun Bum/PA)

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Spray Aloe Vera and Cocoa Butter, £12.79, Boots

Give parched summer skin some TLC and tan-prolonging hydration with a soothing aftersun spray. Look for moisturising ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil or sunflower seed oil.

7. Tanning

(Bare by Vogue/PA)

Bare by Vogue Face Tanning Mist, £16

Perfect for topping up your tan post-holiday (because your face tends to fade faster than your body), a self-tanning spray adds a burst of moisture and a healthy glow that develops in a few hours.