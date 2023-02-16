Fashion set wear Vivienne Westwood’s designs to pay tribute at her memorial

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrities and fashion designers have chosen to honour the late Dame Vivienne Westwood by wearing her designs to her memorial at Southwark Cathedral.

The funeral, which is taking place today (Thursday 16 February), is attended by a slew of famous faces, including Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Dame Helena Bonham-Carter, Paloma Faith, Elle Fanning, fashion designers Erdem Moralioglu and Dame Zandra Rhodes, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and more.

Many of the guests donned signature Westwood prints and designs, including plenty of tartan and colourful tailoring, to pay their last respects to the iconic designer.

Westwood’s representatives announced her death at the age of 81 on 30 December and said she died peacefully while surrounded by her family in Clapham, southwest London.

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

We’ve rounded up some of the best style tributes to Westwood by her guests.

Dame Helena Bonham-Carter

(Getty Images)

The Harry Potter star, who is known for her eccentric sense of style, chose to honour Westwood with a bold, bright look at her memorial.

Bonham-Carter wore a red and purple blazer and skirt combination by Westwood, with a colourful printed button-down shirt underneath.

She accessorised with Westwood’s large pearl choker with a Saturn pendant around her neck and a black handbag.

Paloma Faith

(Getty Images)

Singer Paloma Faith wore a bronze and black silk dress with puff shoulders by Westwood, with a purple long-sleeved T-shirt underneath. She donned crimson red fluffy shoes and a black NASA cap, and carried a black box bag.

Faith wrote a tribute post on her Instagram before the memorial and shared a black-and-white photograph of her with Westwood.

“To say I am inspired by her contribution to culture and thinking is an understatement… She was and will always be a huge inspiration and influence on our times,” she said.

“We must remember her message, to put the world’s health before our own needs and continue to spread the word on climate change and environmental improvements. She reminds us all that nothing happens without risk or guts and to be a punk is a lifetime’s work!”

Stormzy

(Getty Images)

Stormzy turned up looking sleek in a fitted black blazer and trousers. On his blazer pocket, he pinned Westwood’s Swarovski crystal-encrusted brooch, and added dark sunglasses to his look.

Christina Hendricks

(Getty Images)

Christina Hendricks stepped out at the memorial wearing a blue and grey tartan duster coat with velvet lapels and a waist tie. On her right lapel, she wore a large brooch in the shape of a bow.

Jonathan Ross

(Getty Images)

The broadcaster paid tribute to Westwood by wearing her “No Future” skull and crossbones design on a blue jumper, which was a bright pop of colour in his otherwise-dark ensemble.

Ross wore a black trenchcoat over the jumper and ripped jeans, as well as calf-length lace-up trainers.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham attends a memorial service to honour and celebrate the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral on February 16, 2023 (Getty Images)

The fashion designer appeared chic in a figure-hugging black dress with long sleeves and a high neck, complete with a split skirt.

Beckham’s all-black ensemble included a black fabric clutch, black stiletto pumps and large sunglasses.

Bob Geldof

(Getty Images)

Bob Geldof coordinated his outfit with several shades of brown, including a three-piece checked suit, a long duster coat and a cap.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss attends a memorial service to honour and celebrate the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral on February 16, 2023 (Getty Images)

The supermodel arrived at the memorial at Southwark Castle in a kaftan-style black dress with floral print, with sheer tights underneath. She also wore a black velvet blazer over the dress and completed the look with a herringbone beret.

Dame Zandra Rhodes

Dame Zandra Rhodes attends a memorial service to honour and celebrate the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral on February 16, 2023 (Getty Images)

Fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes is known for her signature neon pink hair and bright makeup, and today was no different.

Rhodes, who has designed clothes for Diana, Princess of Wales, and other celebrities such as Freddie Mercury, wore a bright red jumpsuit and an embroidered leather jacket over it. She also slung a sequinned bag over her front, and accessorised with a large pink pearl necklace and a shorter silver chunky necklace.

Daniel Lismore

(Getty Images)

Sculptor and artist Daniel Lismore, who was dubbed by British Vogue as “England’s Most Eccentric Dresser”, served quite a look at Westwood’s memorial.

He wore a sequinned headpiece that also covered his shoulders, over a long glittery dress. A bright pink shawl was layered over the dress, and on his front, Lismore wore a placard with Julian Assange’s image and the hashtag #FreeAssange.

Westwood was a staunch campaigner who advocated for Assange’s release from prison. In January, the whistleblower was denied permission to leave prison to attend her funeral.

The designer’s family said they were “deeply disappointed that we were unable to fulfil Vivienne’s wishes but are unsurprised by the decision, which is unjust and in keeping with the inhumane treatment [Assange] has received from the UK authorities up to this point”.

Elle Fanning

(Getty Images)

Elle Fanning’s all-black ensemble comprised of a structured coat-top with a fitted waist, a black A-line skirt and black platform pumps. She also wore a pill-box hat with a small black veil covering part of her face.