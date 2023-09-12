Jump to content

MTV VMAs: Most iconic outfits of all time, from Lil’ Kim to Lady Gaga

Take a trip down sartorial memory lane ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony

Sarah Young
Wednesday 13 September 2023 00:06
Comments
Stars walk 2023 VMA red carpet

A ceremony notorious for its shocking on-stage moments and outrageous red carpet looks, the MTV Video Music Awards, otherwise known as the VMAs, will take place on Tuesday 12 September.

The event, which celebrates the best music videos of the year, is taking place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, beginning at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST.

Nicki Minaj will be returning as the host of the annual awards ceremony for the second year in a row, and will also make time to perform during the show. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are also set to perform, along with Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Reneé Rapp, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Future.

Since the first ceremony in 1984, the VMAs has delivered some iconic outfits aplenty, ranging from the truly show-stopping to the downright bizarre.

As stars begin to walk the red carpet, we’ve taken the opportunity to look back on some of the most show-stopping VMAs outfits from years past.

Over the years, we have seen Lady Gaga arrive in a dress made out of meat, Katy Perry pay homage to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s double denim moment, and Lil’ Kim wear one of the most famous body-baring jumpsuits of all time.

15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time

Show all 15

Click through the gallery above to take a look back through the most memorable and iconic looks to have ever graced the VMAs red carpet.

