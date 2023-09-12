Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A ceremony notorious for its shocking on-stage moments and outrageous red carpet looks, the MTV Video Music Awards, otherwise known as the VMAs, will take place on Tuesday 12 September.

The event, which celebrates the best music videos of the year, is taking place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, beginning at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST.

Nicki Minaj will be returning as the host of the annual awards ceremony for the second year in a row, and will also make time to perform during the show. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are also set to perform, along with Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Reneé Rapp, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Future.

Since the first ceremony in 1984, the VMAs has delivered some iconic outfits aplenty, ranging from the truly show-stopping to the downright bizarre.

As stars begin to walk the red carpet, we’ve taken the opportunity to look back on some of the most show-stopping VMAs outfits from years past.

Over the years, we have seen Lady Gaga arrive in a dress made out of meat, Katy Perry pay homage to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s double denim moment, and Lil’ Kim wear one of the most famous body-baring jumpsuits of all time.

15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Show all 15 1 / 15 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Madonna, 1984 The "Like a Virgin" singer wore one of her most iconic looks of all time to the VMAs in 1984, consisting of a white lace bustier dress complete with matching gloves and a belt adorned with the words 'BOY TOY'. Rex Features 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Cindy Crawford, 1992 The supermodel opted for a cut-out, bondage-inspired Versace look at the 1992 VMAs. Cindy completed the look a red ribbon, supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS. In 2019, the model's daughter, Kaia Gerber, recreated the look for her 18th birthday party. 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Mariah Carey, 1997 Mariah Carey wore a black bandeau top, which bared her stomach and a matching skirt that featured a super-high slit on the side to the ceremony in 1997. Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Rose McGowan, 1998 In 1998, Rose McGowan attended the MTV Video Music Awards with her then boyfriend Marilyn Manson in a sheer, black beaded knee-length gown with a black thong on full display. The actor later revealed that this was her first public appearance after being sexually assaulted. "I was like, ‘Is this what you want?’,” she said. Rex Features 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Pamela Anderson, 1999 Baywatch star Pamela Anderson attended the VMAs alongside Tommy Lee in 1999 wearing a white bustier, pink furry hat, and embellished trousers. In 2018, Kim Kardashian replicated the outfit with her best friend Jonathan Cheban for Halloween. AFP via Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Lil' Kim, 1999 In one of the most iconic VMA fashion moments of all time, Lil Kim shut down the red carpet with this one-shouldered jumpsuit and matching sequin nipple pasties. Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Jennifer Lopez, 2000 In 2000, the singer dressed in all-white everything, including a bedazzled crop top courtesy of Sean John, the clothing line of her then-boyfriend, rapper Puff Daddy. Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Macy Gray, 2001 Macy Gray took self-promotion to the next level with this metallic blue dress that literally spelled out her album release. Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Britney Spears, 2001 Britney Spears made headlines when she performed at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards wearing this iconic outfit. For her performance, she walked the stage in an olive green bikini top and bejewelled short shorts, while carrying a python snake. AFP via Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Lady Gaga, 2010 The "Shallow" singer shocked viewers when she wore a dress made out of actual raw meat in 2010, as well as a matching head-piece and shoes. Lady Gaga later told US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres that the outfit was a protest against the way the army in America treats gay soldiers. Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Cher, 2010 Cher made her big comeback to the VMAs in 2010 wearing one of her most iconic Bob Mackie outfits from the 1980s. Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Katy Perry, 2014 Katy Perry looked into the archives when she chose what to wear to the VMAs in 2014. The singer and rapper Riff Raff attended the ceremony in double denim ensembles inspired by outfits worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's at the 2001 American Music Awards. 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Miley Cyrus, 2015 Miley Cyrus arrived on the red carpet in 2015 wearing a near-naked sparkly ensemble by Atelier Versace teamed with silver thigh high boots. Getty Images 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Beyoncé's and Blue Ivy, 2016 Beyoncé and Blue Ivy arrived to the VMAs in 2016 wearing co-ordinating outfits. Beyoncés look featured exaggerated feather shoulders, while her daughters was finished with a layered tulle skirt. Getty Images for MTV 15 of the most iconic MTV VMA outfits of all time Lizzo, 2019 Lizzo attended the 2019 VMAs wearing a sequinned Moschino dress with the word "siren" stamped across it in a repeating pattern. She accented the look with a red feather boa and a diamond choker. Getty Images

Click through the gallery above to take a look back through the most memorable and iconic looks to have ever graced the VMAs red carpet.