Condé Nast, the publisher of major titles including Vogue and GQ, is moving out of its historic London offices after 65 years, The Independent has learnt.

A representative confirmed that the company plans on moving all staff at its resepective titles out of the seven-storey building in Hanover Square, Mayfair, to its Adelphi office in Embankment, possibly by January 2024.

“There’s no other way to say it – leaving our iconic Vogue House will be hard,” an email sent to staff that’s been seen by The Independent said.

“After many attempts to find a way to expand and redesign the space to meet our needs, there were just too many challenges to be able to do so. Nevertheless, as we look forward to this next year, we will surely carry forward over 65 years of memories and milestones that made our brands what they are today.

“There is much to celebrate and commemorate together as we build a new exciting chapter for Condé Nast.”

Vogue House, the headquarters of Vogue UK, was completed in 1958 and is owned by the Church of England. It has been the UK home of Condé Nast for 65 years.

It is where Anna Wintour first made her mark on the fashion scene, and where countless legendary names walked the halls, including Princess Diana, and supermodels including Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell.

The office move is said to be due to frustrations over running a modern editorial company in an old bulding, as opposed to a need for cost-cutting.

More to follow...