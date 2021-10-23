Vogue Paris ‘risks losing its soul’ as city title ‘could be dropped from cover’

The French edition of Vogue magazine will reportedly have its “Paris” title dropped from the cover for the first time in 70 years, prompting accusations that Anna Wintour is “crushing the elitist Parisian spirit”.

French newspaper Le Figaro said that Wintour, the global editorial director of the iconic fashion magazine, is pushing “American woke values” onto the publication to boost falling circulation numbers.

Vogue Paris is the only edition of the magazine to carry a city name, with all other editions carrying country names. It recently celebrated its 100th anniversary in a lavish event organised by the Palais Galliera.

According to an editorial written in Le Figaro this week, the next issue of Vogue Paris will be published on 4 November and will not feature the word “Paris” as part of a streamlining exercise by its parent company, Condé Nast.

“Vogue has erased Paris from the map,” wrote the newspaper.

It comes after Emmanuelle Alt, long-time editor of Vogue Paris, left the company in September and was replaced by Eugenie Trochu, who was formerly the fashion editor of the magazine’s website.

Alt headed Vogue Paris for more than two decades before she became editor-in-chief in 2011. Her departure was heralded by a series of other editors-in-chief exiting, including Vogue Italia’s Emanuele Farneti.

Condé Nast announced last year that it would restructure its global editorial leadership and put key editors in charge of multiple titles. The redesign aimed to “transform how the creative teams create, share, translate, adapt and distribute content across platforms and formats”.

The company, which also owns titles such as The New Yorker and Wired, had reported losses for several years before the coronavirus pandemic hit. According to the Financial Times, the company accelerated plans to restructure and turn a profit.

Le Figaro said that Condé Nast is adapting to the world of online influencers and social activism movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, but added that it sought to curb the independence of Vogue Paris and “wiped Paris off the map”.

Last month, Edward Enninful, head of British Vogue and European editorial director, voiced his support for the Vogue Paris, saying: “The French edition of Vogue is a source of inspiration around the world.”

The Independent has contacted Condé Nast for comment.