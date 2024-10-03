The best autumn and winter woollens to invest in

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

As the temperatures continue to drop, finding our warm wardrobe staples is crucial.

While affordable fast-fashion knits can be alluring in order to revamp your autumn style, synthetic blends can cause sweating, itchiness and static, making them an unwise investment for the cooler months.

Here are the best wool knits to buy this season, the blends to reach for and how to care for them.

Why pick wool?

Wool has acquired an unfortunate label of being itchy, hard to care for and expensive. However, when designed and made thoughtfully, a wool knit can be the most comfortable jumper in your wardrobe, and one that lasts for years.

“British wool offers numerous benefits that synthetic blends simply can’t replicate,” says British Wool’s garment specialist, Haldi Kranich-Wood.

“Wool’s breathability, moisture-wicking properties and temperature-regulating abilities make it comfortable year-round, whether it’s keeping you warm in winter or cool in summer. It’s also naturally odour-resistant and fire-retardant without the need for harmful chemical treatments.”

Synthetic wool-blends often use Lycra or polyester, giving the wool stretch, but in turn acts as an insulator that traps the heat and stops air passing through the plastic bonds. If you’re layered up and in a hurry wearing a synthetic blend – when you stop you’ll be a sweaty mess.

Alongside its form and function, wool boasts its eco-credentials as a renewable and biodegradable fabric, whilst being famed for its durability and longevity.

How to look after woollen garments and avoid shrinkage

Wool is a delicate game: from misshapen to shrunken jumpers, washing machines have been the cause of many a knitwear disaster. “Water that is on the colder side is ideal for knitwear, paired with a gentle detergent,” says Suit Direct’s lifestyle buyer, Rebecca Samuels.

“You can handwash your items in the sink, or a small bowl, letting it sit for 10 to twenty minutes before gently squeezing out the excess water. Be sure to avoid rubbing or stretching the item as the shape of knitwear can be easily manipulated when wet – you can also roll up the knitwear using a towel to help remove excess water.”

To help your knitwear preserve its shape and structure, Samuel advises you lay it flat to dry. “When knitwear is hung on a clothes horse, the weight of the moisture within the fabric can cause it to stretch out of shape, and alternatively, if popped in the tumble dryer it can shrink several sizes.”

Don’t be put off by this cleaning charade, as it doesn’t have to be a common occurrence, according to Glencroft’s Edward Sexton. “The reason [your jumpers] don’t need as much washing is because wool is naturally more odour-resistant. It is made up of hygroscopic fibres, which is a complicated way of saying that wool is super-absorbent.

“As a result, it soaks up sweat, removing it from the skin’s surface, helping to keep your skin dry, which discourages bacterial growth and the smells associated with it.”

Wool is a naturally self-cleaning fabric that doesn’t need regular washing. “You really only need to wash woollen items every three months,” says Samuels, “airing out your items in between wears to keep them fresh.”

Which blends to buy

While wool is a great pure-knit to purchase, it can be relatively harsh on the skin. “If you’re looking for a wool blend, look for natural fibres that complement wool’s properties,” advises Kranich-Wood, “wool blended with other natural fibres ensures breathability and comfort while maintaining durability.

“Whether it’s 100% British wool or a blend, always check for the Shepherd’s Crook Mark, which guarantees that the wool is sourced locally from British farms and assures you of its quality and sustainability.”

Wool-alpaca and wool-cotton blends are lighter, naturally hypoallergenic alternatives to traditional wool. Cotton adds breathability and makes the item softer than pure wool, whilst alpaca blends provide warmth without bulk, making them a perfect thermal layering piece.

If you tend to feel the heat more, opt for a wool-linen blend, linen’s crisp texture is perfect when you want a more breathable, natural fibre that doesn’t trap too much heat.

Another good option if you’re prone to overheating is a wool-bamboo blend. Bamboo fibres are soft and incredibly moisture-wicking, whilst being breathable and hypoallergenic, making them a great option if you’re on the go or suffer with sensitive skin.

The best knits to buy on the high street

If you’ve deduced your best blend – or still think straight wool is the way forward – here are some of the best high-street buys on offer, from chunky cardigans to sleek sweaters.

1. & Other Stories Knit JumperMaterials: Wool and alpaca

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knit Jumper, £77

2. Seasalt Merino CardiganMaterials: Wool

Seasalt Dawson Pick Merino-rich Cardigan, £75.95

3. Boden Collared CardiganMaterials: Wool and cotton

Boden Frill Collared Cardigan – Glade Green, £80

4. Peregrine Cable Knit JumperMaterials: 100% Wool

Peregrine Sophie Cable Knit Jumper, £66 (was £110)

5. Hobbs Fair Isle KnitMaterials: Wool and cashmere

Hobbs Merino Blend Fairisle Crew Neck Jumper, £99, M&S