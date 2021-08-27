Everything we know about the wedding dress Kim Kardashian wore at Kanye’s Donda event

Kim Kardashian may have filed for divorce from Kanye West at the beginning of this year, but the former couple has proven, once again, that they are still on good terms.

As Kanye continues to tease the launch of his new album, “Donda”, Kim has been present at each listening party.

At the latest event, which took place at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago on Thursday, 26 August, she surprised fans when she emerged as part of the performance of the final song “No Child Left Behind”.

As the sound of an organ plays, Kim is seen walking towards her estranged husband in a white wedding dress, complete with a floor-sweeping trail and knee-length veil.

Eagle-eyes Balenciaga fans immediately recognised the dress from the designer’s first haute couture show in more than 50 years, which took place in Paris in July.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia closed the show with an ivory dress, which was inspired by a 1967 couture gown designed by Cristobal Balenciaga himself.

The thick fabric gives the dress a heavy fall while the structured cap sleeves are reminiscent of the bold structure of Cristobal’s design.

In a statement to Rain magazine before the collection’s debut, Gvasalia said: “Couture is above trends, fashion and industrial dressmaking. It is a timeless and pure expression of craft and the architecture of silhouette that gives a wearer the strongest notion of elegance and sophistication”.

Further accentuating the silhouette and adding to the modernity of the design, the gown does not feature any embroidery.

Rather, it breaks tradition with a high neck and a veil that sits equally as long at the front as it does at the back.

It is the first time the dress has been seen since the runway show, where Kanye was also in attendance, sitting in the front row in full-face silk covering.

Last night’s Donda event marks the third listening party for the upcoming album.

While Kim herself did not announce that she was under the veil, both sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian seemed to confirm her identity with posts to their Instagram stories.

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage. The couple wed in May 2014. They have four children together, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.