Whoopi Goldberg has hit back at previous criticism of her infamous outfit choice during the ‘90s.

During an interview with Page Six Style at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala, Goldberg spoke candidly about her look at the 1993 Oscars: A purple and green bejeweled jumpsuit paired with a puffy, long purple jacket with a bright green interior. She completed the outfit with green earrings and heels, and dark purple lipstick.

Goldberg went on to recall that when she was hit with backlash for the bold look, she was stung by the criticism. “Everyone hated [it],” she said. “It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie. It hurt my feelings.”

The View host also confessed that the response to the outfit would go on to affect the way she dressed.

“It kept me from dressing up for a very long time,” she said. “You have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you’d think, ‘Do I really look that ridiculous?’”

However, she still opened up about the inspiration behind the outfit, specifying that it came from the iconic I Love Lucy sitcom and its lead, the late Lucille Ball. “Lucy would always come out in these great ensembles,” Goldberg said. “And I thought, I would like to wear that! And green is not a color I would normally wear; let me try it.”

When asked if she still stands by her decision to wear the bold look at the 1993 Oscars, she simply said: “Absolutely.”

Over the years, Goldberg has gone on to embrace her own sense of style, launching her own clothing line, Dubgee, in 2019. Speaking to InStyle about the brand – which sells a range of stretchy jeans and hoodies – she shared her candid thoughts about fashion, expressing that people shouldn’t let their age determine what types of clothes they wear.

“People will always say to somebody young, ‘Oh, you’re dressing so old,’ and they will say to an older woman, ‘Oh, you’re dressing too young,’” she told the publication in 2019. “The clothes that we made, you could be 21 and wear it, you could be 65 and wear it, you could be whatever age you are and look good in it. And feel good in it. You’re not too old to wear anything that makes you happy. That’s the key. The only important voice, ever, is your own.”

In July of this year, the Sister Act star also made headlines for her shoe choice on The View: A pair of clear platforms with decapitated heads of Barbie dolls in them. Although she wore the heels to celebrate the highly-anticipated premiere of Barbie, she told Page Six Style that she’s actually had these “crazy” shoes for quite some time.

“Someone sent them to me and I thought, what are these?! It was about three years before Barbie. I did Barbiecore first!” she said, referring to the fashion trend where people have been showing off their looks inspired by the Mattel doll.