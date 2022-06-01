Winona Ryder is the new face of Marc Jacobs

Winona Ryder is the face of a new campaign for Marc Jacobs’ J Marc Shoulder Bag.

The launch coincides with the release of the fourth season ofStranger Things, in which the actor plays Joyce Byers.

The campaign sees Ryder dressed in several archival Marc Jacobs’ ensembles, including a sheer black tulle skirt, a lace blue slip dress and fur-lined leather coat.

Each grunge punk look has been topped off with a pair of the brand’s iconic Kiki boots, dark eye makeup and a cool-toned brown lip.

The bag, which starts at £405, is available in several brightly-coloured hues, as well as classic neutral tones.

Winona Ryder for Marc Jacobs (Harley Weir)

Founder Marc Jacobs shared a video of Ryder on set, playfully posing with several of the bags and even taking the time to enjoy a dessert.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday 31 May, Jacobs also posted a number of throwback pictures of Ryder wearing his designs.

The campaign is not the first time Ryder has partnered with the American brand. In 2015, Marc Jacobs Beauty announced the actor as the new face of its 2016 campaign.

In 2002, Ryder was convicted of stealing more than $5,000 (£3,900) of items including a Marc Jacobs jumper from US department store Saks Fifth Avenue.

Speaking to Interview magazine in 2013, Ryder described the incident as “almost like the best thing that could have happened” because it forced her to explore other interests, such as writing.

“In a weird way, it was almost like the best thing that could have happened because I’d never asked myself the question before of, ‘is it okay if I’m not going to act? Is there anything else?’ because that was all that I really knew,” she said.

“But what I eventually realised was that there were all these other things that I was interested in that I had sort of tried before, but I’d always had to stop because I had to go to work.

“There were all of these very interesting paths in life that I could explore – and so I started to do that.”