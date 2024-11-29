Winter nail trends you need to know about

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Winter is arguably the best time of year to experiment with your nails. From striking seasonal sparkles to rich berry tones and vampy vinyl styles, the possibilities are endless.

Whether you like a little glam, a little goth or something more graceful, nail experts break down the biggest winter nail trends you should be testing out this season.

1. Chocolate and cherry

Rich, warm tones are a recurring trend for winter manicures, but this year chocolate brown and cherry red are reigning supreme.

“Nail colours this winter are all about deep and decadent shades,” shares luxury manicurist Jo Whittle. “Expect to see lots of dark cherry reds, chocolate browns, and classic reds dominating the season.”

“Dark, dramatic shades are always a winter favourite,” says Paint Nails London‘s lead nail tech Angie Campbell. “Deep burgundy-black nails with long stiletto tips will be popular this season, inspired by Cardi B’s iconic fall look. It’s perfect for anyone who loves a bold, daring manicure.”

14 Day Manicure Berry Nice Hema-Free Gel Polish Bundle, £31 (was £36)

Nailberry Taupe La Nail Varnish, £16.50

2. Tortoiseshell

The biggest trending pattern this winter is undoubtedly tortoiseshell. “Tortoiseshell designs are making waves, adding a sophisticated and unique twist that’s both classic and modern,” says founder of House of Amor, Lucy Pearce. “It’s ideal for adding an eye-catching yet subtle element to any winter look.”

But animal prints don’t stop at there, as London Grace‘s founder Kirsten White notes, “Leopard and cow prints have been huge in fashion this year and are just as eye-catching on nails”.

Shellfie Ready Artificial Nails, £9, Nails Inc

3. French with a twist

A French manicure is possibly the longest reigning nail trend that never goes out of style. But this season the look calls for a twist, “the classic French tips are proving popular but with a twist – from deep, bold colours on the tip to double French lines for extra detail,” says OPI’s nail expert Jessica White.

“Gold foils also add a luxe feel, while tortoiseshell offers a warm, earthy look with lots of depth.”

House of Amor Golden Crescent Press On Nails, £13.99

London Grace Ridge Filler Base Coat, £12

4. Eye-catching chrome

One of this season’s standout trends is the return of metallic – bringing a more holographic edge than year’s previous. “Disco-inspired metallics bring a fun, nostalgic feel to your look,” says Campbell.

“Whether you go for a full chrome finish or subtle metallic accents, this trend is perfect for those who want to sparkle throughout the Christmas party season.”

When it comes to pairing your colour with a shape, “Nude and metallic shades pair beautifully with an oval nail shape for a soft, elongated appearance,” says White, “while rich, darker shades are particularly striking on short, square nails, adding depth and boldness.”

Nailberry Stargazer Nail Varnish, £10 (was £16.50)

5. Syrup nails

If you’re more inclined to test barely-there styles, the latest nail trend that transcends the seasons is the ‘syrup nail’.

“I look toward Korean and Japanese brands such as énoi and KKookie as they are at the very forefront of this,” says celebrity manicurist Robbie Tomkins. “Unlike jelly colours which are clear, syrups are semi-sheer and as the name suggests, are glossy sticky-looking perfection.”

However, for winter, these nails don’t take the typical peachy approach, as Tomkins notes, “We’re moving away from delicate peaches and pinks toward sheer smoky grey and coffee syrup shades, perfect for winter fashion.”

Chanel Boy De Chanel Le Vernis, £31

Mylee It’s A Match Gel Polish, £6.29 (£8.99)

The best to test at home

Whilst some of these trends can be easily tested at home, others may take a professional to perfectly execute them (unless you have steady ambidexterity).

“The best trend to test at home will surely be the Velvet Cat Eye,” says 14 Day Manicure‘s professional nail educator Julita Fagan.

The velvet cat eye nail gets its name from their dimensional effect that’s similar to a cat’s iris. You can get this look with a chrome or more subtle finish.

“It requires no more skill than simply knowing how to apply your polish,” says Fagan. “This trend elevates the polished manicure with ease, and looks a lot more intricate than it is to apply!”

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Satin Chrome Nail Polish Topcoat – Gilded Galaxy, £8.99, Boots