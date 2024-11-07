How to style your bulky coat this winter and keep the look

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The practicalities of winter often means our outfits are often ruined by a bulky, technical coat.

But that doesn’t mean we have to resort to leggings and a jumper under our outerwear (no matter how tempting that may seem) as we hear from fashion experts the best way to style bulky coats whilst looking stylish.

Focus on the fabric

Practical winter jackets are often not the most stylish, but if you are smart with your fabric choice, you can get the best of both worlds.

“Natural fabrics are best,” says founder of the pre-loved boutique One Scoop Store, Holly Watkins. “With puffer styles, look for natural down filled options, as these will offer superior warmth and look higher quality whilst lasting longer.”

“Wool is a great option, offering natural insulation and breathability, perfect for those colder months,” says AliExpress’s General Manager, Bonnie Zhao.

“Additionally, waterproof coatings can enhance its’ effectiveness whilst maintaining the look and style.”

open image in gallery (Mango/PA)

Mango Handmade Oversized Wool Coat, £139.99

Which style to pick

A good winter coat is an investment, so choosing something that feels timeless is crucial. “For something versatile, mid-length coats are easy to style with anything from jeans to above-knee skirts,” says Seasalt Cornwall’s chief creative officer, Laura Watson.

“However, a longer length is wonderful if you love the feeling of being enveloped in your winter coat.”

“Puffer shapes go with everything and are great to for daily wear, as are tailored styles,” says Watkins, “length is important – very long styles are best on taller frames, and cropped shapes can be good if you are on the petite side.”

open image in gallery (Seasalt Cornwall/PA)

Seasalt Cornwall Penweathers Waterproof Trench Coat – Merlot, £170

open image in gallery (Next/PA)

Next Khaki Green Quilted Cord Collar Shower Resistant Jacket, £78

How to wear it

When it comes to styling a bulky winter coat, contrast is key, says Watson. “Contrast with slimmer-fitting leg wear, such as straight-leg jeans or cords in a contrasting colour, which balances the silhouette.

“You can also create balance by adding chunkier footwear like trainers or biker boots.”

Watson suggests focusing on the small details that will be on show, such as collars, sleeves and hemlines. “Choose a jumper with a high neck in a contrasting colour to add interest above the collar or a frill-hemmed dress,” explains Watson.

open image in gallery Focusing on the hemlines that pop out of your coat is crucial (Alamy/PA)

“For a gently fitted style, choose a winter coat that either has a drawcord waist or comes with a fabric belt. A lightly waisted padded coat looks perfect paired with wide-leg jeans that emphasise the classic silhouette.”

Something else to prioritise which will elevate your outfit is your accessories, says Watkins. “Pair with a bright bag, scarf or jewellery to add a pop of colour and draw the eye,” she explains.

The trick to staying stylish in bulky coats lies in how you wear the clothes. “Tuck your top or shirt into your trousers and leave your coat open,” says Watkins, “this will create a leaner, more chic silhouette.”

open image in gallery (La Redoute/PA)

La Redoute Cashmere/Wool Jumper with High Ruffled Neck, £49.50 (was £99)

open image in gallery (Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Orange & Pink Colour Block Heavyweight Chunky Scarf, £35

open image in gallery (Office/PA)

Office Annabella Square Toe Leather Block Heel Boots Choc Brown Leather, £79.99