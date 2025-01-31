Skincare habits you should stop doing this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winter wreaks havoc on our skin. The blistering winds, biting temperatures and bursts of central heating can leave our skin dry, sensitive and dull.

While there are many habits to incorporate into your routine during the colder months, there are certain things you should stop doing to prevent damage and stop heightened sensitivity.

So, celebrity dermatologists and skincare experts go through what you should stop doing in your winter skincare routine for plump and healthy skin.

Get rid of thicker and heavy creams

You may think a rich cream will hydrate and nourish dry winter skin, but thicker doesn’t always mean better.

“While a thick cream might feel luxurious, the real benefits of any cream come down to its ingredients,” explains co-founder of REFY Beauty, Jess Hunt.

“Thick creams are often occlusive, meaning they sit on top of the skin to lock in moisture, but don’t always deliver deep hydration.”

A cream’s consistency doesn’t equate to how moisturising it will actually be, and can often clog pores and trigger break outs.

“Thicker moisturisers are useful in drier months, but you should ensure they’re non-comedogenic, as this prevents your pores from being blocked, which can lead to breakouts,” says Harley Street dermatologist Dr Ed Robinson.

Instead, “look for those containing niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramides to get the most out of your skincare.”

REFY Face Sculpt, £38

Facetheory HydraOat Soothing Daily Moisturiser, £16

Don’t banish your SPF

You may think you can retire your summer SPF with consistent grey skies, but that’s a common misconception when it comes to curating winter skincare.

“Those lovely winter walks with that bright sun may not be burning our skin with strong UVB, but the UVA is still interrupting, ageing and damaging our skin,” explains Ultrasun‘s Abi Cleeve, founder of SkinSense.

“Winter is when a lot of pigmentation is stimulated as our skin has not got the natural protection we build in the summer months, and can overreact to the sun’s brightness, causing pigmentation and dark patches.”

Kim Kardashian’s dermatologist says SPF is something that should never be skipped – no matter the weather.

“Harmful UVA and UVB rays can reflect off snow and still penetrate clouds,” says Dr Simon Ourian. “I’ve seen first-hand the damage the sun can do – it’s always harder to reverse sun damage than it is to prevent it.”

On your face, you should opt for SPF30 or higher (and SPF50 during the summer months).

“By using sunscreen daily, you help preserve your collagen, keeping your skin healthier and more youthful for longer,” says the STORY Clinic‘s skin expert, Maja Swierczynska.

“Go for a light but protective formula with pigmentation mitigators and hydrators,” says Cleeve.

Ultrasun Face Anti-Pigmentation SPF50+, £32

Stop over-exfoliating

When your skin feels dry or flaky, it’s tempting to exfoliate more often, particularly throughout the colder months when there’s a lesser risk of sunburn and heat sensitivity.

“Many tend to over-exfoliate or don’t consider adjusting the strength of skincare actives through the winter months,” says Cleeve.

“Make sure any more invasive skincare is still respectful of your skin’s natural biome – perhaps go glycolic for a while over stronger actives,” she says.

Opting for chemical exfoliants as opposed to physical scrubs are always better for the skin. “Over-scrubbing can damage the skin’s top layer, leading to trauma that causes discolouration, acne, and irritation,” says Ourian.

Instead, he recommends using gentle exfoliants once or twice a week.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner, £7.70

Stop using harsh cleansers

You may think that your skin is hardier throughout winter without the constant sun exposure – but it actually has a heightened sensitivity, as you fluctuate between cold, damp weather and hot, dry rooms.

“The biggest mistake is using harsh, stripping products that damage the skin barrier,” explains cellular biochemist and SEABODY founder, Dr Helena McMahon.

“Winter skin is already vulnerable, and these products exacerbate dryness and sensitivity.”

Using fewer active ingredients (such as retinol, vitamin C, BHA and AHAs) will help minimise irritation. “A streamlined approach minimises stress on your skin,” says Hunt, “which is particularly important when the colder weather leaves your skin barrier more vulnerable.”

SkinSense Purifying Double Cleanse, £28

SEABODY Hydrogel Mask Cleanser, £44