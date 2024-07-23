Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid match in Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired looks

Support truly

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine made its world premiere in New York City last night at the David H. Koch Theatre, and it seems the fashion got more attention than the film.

The star-studded cast wowed on the red carpet, including leads Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams and Wunmi Mosaku.

open image in gallery Hugh Jackman, left, Emma Corrin, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy kept it dark and simple in navy and black looks (AP/PA) ( AP )

open image in gallery Corrin channelled gothic extravagance with a Wolverine-esque manicure and fur and velvet accents (AP/PA) ( AP )

Corrin, 28, arrived in a pant-less ensemble, turning heads with their high-cut, bedazzled black bodysuit and off-the-shoulder fur shawl. The look was completed with a pair of black patent leather pointed heels that included scallop details.

open image in gallery The actor evoked the dark anti-hero persona through their hair and make-up, sporting a wintery mulberry lip, grey smoky eyes and a flapper-style slick bob (AP/PA) ( AP )

Guests including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Avril Lavigne appeared to be following varying dress codes. Ryan Reynolds, 47, and Hugh Jackman, 55, wore simple black tuxedos while their guests wowed with thematic looks.

open image in gallery Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman went for thematic Marvel looks at the premiere (AP/PA) ( AP )

Actor Blake Lively, 36, paid homage to her husband’s iconic red suit with a Deadpool-inspired skin-tight action suit. The catsuit was by Atelier Versace: one of her most-worn labels on the red carpet. Fashioned from red-coated latex with an embroidered black bodice, the off-the-shoulder silhouette brought scandalous sex-appeal to the premiere.

open image in gallery Blake Lively stunned in a sultry red and black lace Versace catsuit (AP/PA) ( AP )

In true BFF fashion, the actor matched with model Gigi Hadid, 29, who wore a monochromatic Miu Miu look in mustard yellow, evoking Hugh Jackman’s character Wolverine, and paired the look with chunky bangles and a purse adorned with Deadpool-inspired keychains and charms.

open image in gallery The pair posed hand-in-hand for duo pictures on the premiere carpet (AP/PA) ( AP )

The blonde bombshell wore a strapless, bandana-inspired crop top with a pleated midi skirt to match. She added thick suede belt to her low-rise skirt. She styled the Noughties look with a Hollywood-inspired bob, evoking old-school glamour.

open image in gallery Gigi Hadid accessorised her Wolverine look with sharp kitten-heeled sling-backs and bohemian bangles (AP/PA) ( AP )

In stark contrast, other celebrities kept it low-key, such as singer Avril Lavigne, 39, who channelled her quintessential grungy look with a baggy grey T-shirt, black leather trousers and her iconic baby pink blonde curls.

open image in gallery Avril Lavigne invoked her pop-punk roots with heavy kohl liner and silver chain accessories (AP/PA) ( AP )

Deadpool star, Brianna Hildebrand, 28, went more understated and donned the trend of the summer in the form of a strapless A-line gown. The polka-dotted dress – a print favoured by the Princess of Wales – was a timeless choice alongside the Marvel-inspired looks of the night.

open image in gallery Hildebrand opted for a more timeless silhouette in contrast to her counterparts with a strapless satin gown (AP/PA) ( AP )

Deadpool actor Leslie Uggams, 81, who stars in the new Marvel collaboration, summoned superhero confidence in a popped-collar abstract coloured blazer with silver sequinned trousers and highlighted-striped hair.

open image in gallery Uggams brought energy to her look with pops of colour and sparkling accessories (AP/PA) ( AP )

British actor, Wunmi Mosaku, 37, who portrayed Hunter B-15 in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine, wore a black and silver plunging gown with matching silver sandal heels and a slick high-ponytail.

open image in gallery Wunmi Mosaku fiercely matched the evening’s dramatic attires with a black and silver gown (AP/PA) ( AP )

British actor, Lewis Tan, 37, known for his role as Shatterstar in Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, wore a brown-khaki oversized suit with tan leather lapels. His model girlfriend, Lucy Qiu, wore a mauve floor-length gown with gold bangled detailing and accessories.

open image in gallery The couple evoked Dune style with futuristic styles and a muted colour palette (AP/PA) ( AP )

Other guests such as TikTok prankster, Ross Smith and his grandmother, Pauline Kana, sported more playful looks. The pair wore retro comic book-inspired suits bringing a sense of childlike joy to an otherwise seriously fashionable red carpet.