How to stay chic in the snow

After an unusually mild autumn, November has changed tack, as arctic air blows through Britain, gracing some areas with snow.

Dressing both stylishly and practically is a tricky task to perfect, but with temperatures forecast to drop further, fashion insiders reveal their top tips for staying warm and looking chic in the snow…

Layer up

When it comes to layering, the key lies in quality over quantity. In order to maintain a sleek silhouette, you’ll want to invest in high-quality thermals that allow breathability whilst keeping you warm, and won’t bulk out your outfit.

“Opt for thin, fitted base layers and use mid-layers that cinch at the waist, such as belted cardigans or tailored blazers, to define your shape,” says style and trends expert, Karine Laudort.

“Then balance out proportions by pairing oversized outerwear – such as puffer coats or capes – with slim-fitting trousers or leggings.”

Danish Endurance, Merino Wool Base Layer Shirt for Women, £47 (was £58)

Zara Belted Blazer With Shoulder Pads, £49.99

River Island Beige Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat, £149

Don’t invest in a trend

It can be tempting to splash out on a new luxe pair of snow boots the moment temperatures drop, but perhaps designer Moon Boots aren’t the way forward for an item you’ll only wear twice a year.

“A classic black or tan leather boot will always look good and is one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe,” says House of Bruar’s creative director, Tom Birkbeck.

“You can pair them with anything from casual trousers to feminine dresses with tights and thick socks – just make sure your boot has a strong grip on the bottom to avoid any accidents!”

Laudort recommends opting for neutral tones when it comes to practical footwear, “neutral tones and simple designs are best for investment pieces, leaving bold patterns and unusual silhouettes for trend-driven choices.”

White Stuff Hailey Lace Up Hiker Boot, £44 (was £110)

FatFace Winslie Chocolate Brown Chunky Boots, £85

Mix textures

The easiest way to look chic whilst being bundled up is to mix and match textures whilst keeping the same colour tone.

Natural materials such as leather and wool provide breathability whilst adding a touch of sophistication. Faux fur trims are an easy way to elevate an otherwise simple coat or outfit.

“Start with a neutral base by pairing leather leggings or trousers with a simple wool turtleneck,” suggests Laudort. “Then layer by adding either a faux-fur gilet or scarf for a luxurious touch.”

Laudort emphasises the importance of proportions, “There should also be balanced proportions, so try to mix heavy textures with lighter ones – for example, a sleek leather midi-skirt with a chunky-knit sweater.”

Zara Double-Sided Scarf, £29.99

COS Cable-Knit Wool Funnel-Neck Jumper, £95

Mango Leather-Effect Midi Skirt, £49.99

Top it off

The non-negotiables lie in the accessories. “Chunky scarves and gloves in luxe fabrics like cashmere or merino wool add warmth and elegance to your winter look,” says Laudort.

The leading accessories trend for 2024 seems to be a combination of the hat and scarf, coming in the form of a balaclava. Opting for a bold colour or pattern is a great way to inject personality into your outfit.

Accessories tend to be the most affordable pieces of a winter ensemble, meaning they’re easy to swap in for trend-led items. But if you’re looking to invest, Birkbeck suggests focusing on the material more so than the style.

“Synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon are not as hardwearing as natural fabrics, so looking for items with a high wool count, for example, will ensure you have winter pieces that are built to last and can be worn year after year.”

Oliver Bonas Black Striped Fluffy Knitted Hood, £35

New Look Khaki Brushed Fringed Scarf, £12.74 (was £16.99)