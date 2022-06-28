<p>World leaders at the G7 Summit</p>

World leaders at the G7 Summit

World leaders criticised for ‘sloppy’ appearance as they forgo neckties at G7 Summit

The annual event is taking place in Germany

Saman Javed
Tuesday 28 June 2022 12:04
World leaders have chosen to forgo their ties at the 48th annual G7 Summit.

Group photographs from the three–day event show leaders from Italy, Canada, France, Germany, the US, the UK and Japan looking somewhat casual against the backdrop of the Bavarian Alps.

Standing in a line, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, the UK’s Boris Johnson, and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were seen dressed in smart trousers, suit shirts and jackets.

Each of them wore the top of their shirts unbuttoned, while Mr Johnson looked the most relaxed with two of his buttons undone.

The change in dress code was quickly noted by social media users and has divided opinions.

World leaders at the G7 Summit

Hugo Gye, a political editor at The i, described their appearance as “sloppy”.

Another Twitter user wrote: “If you’re going to wear a suit, wear a tie. If you’re not going to wear a tie, don’t wear a suit. A suit without a tie is the naffest look available to men.”

“What’s the point of wearing a suit if you’re trying to look casual. Wear a blazer. Or a windbreaker. Or a t-shirt and jeans. Swim trunks and flip-flops. Anything,” a third person wrote.

“A suit demands a tie! Want to go casual, try a blazer and chino or sweater,” another said.

Others were in support of the pared down look.

“Quite right, don’t see the purpose of a tie in modern life,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Thank goodness. There is nothing more useless and annoying than ties and dress shoes.”

The world leaders arrived at the Schloss Elmau luxury hotel near Lake Ferchensee on Sunday 27 June. They are joined by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission and Charles Michel, president of the European Council.

This year’s Summit is largely focusing on Russia’s war on Ukraine and its wider impact, with the world leader’s writing in a statement that the invasion is “a watershed moment for the 21st century and carries dramatic consequences far beyond Europe”.

