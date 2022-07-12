Kanye West’s latest Yeezy trainers have been compared to bread bowls and “collapsed” lemon tarts by social media users.

The new Yeezy 450 Sulfur trainers dropped on Monday 11 July, with the brand’s official Twitter account asking people what they thought of the pale yellow shoes.

But instead of praise, many people said they initially mistook the US$200 (£168) trainers for baked goods before taking a second look.

Replying to the Yeezy’s Twitter account, one person wrote: “I feel like I could scoop out the middle and make myself a bread bowl.”

Another person referred to a trend of baking cakes that look like hyper-realistic every day items and said: “These illusion cakes have gone too far.”

A third wrote: “I feel as though they need to go back in the oven for another 20 minutes as they haven’t risen yet.”

Broadway singer Pia Glenn also weighed in, describing the shoes as a challenge from the Great British Bake Off “gone terribly wrong”.

“Like lemon tarts that were meant to look like sneakers suddenly collapsed in the middle and they just brought this to the judging table and cried,” she added.

In another interaction, the official Twitter account for Greggs quipped that the shoes were “two sausage rolls short of a multipack”.

Customers of the baked goods retailer found this hilarious, with one person writing: “Just need to pop it in the oven to warm up loool.”

The new Yeezy’s design comes a month after West, legally known as Ye, accused Adidas of copying the design of his Yeezy slides.

The 45-year-old rapper claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post in June that Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted had been “copying” designs.

“To Kasper, I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more,” he said in his post.

“To all sneaker culture. To every ball player rapper, or even if you work at the store; this is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll lose their contract or be called crazy.”

He posted a snap of Adidas’ Adilette 22 slides, which the German sportswear brand said was inspired by “3D topography and human expeditions to Mars”.