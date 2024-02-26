Dua Lipa announced as new global make-up ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

English and Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has been announced as the new global make-up ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty.

The 28-year-old, who has been the face of the brand’s Libre fragrance since 2019, will be expanding her role and collaborating on a new three-wave campaign, in a bid to launch the new lips collection, YSL Loveshine.

The campaign will start with lip gloss stick Candy Glaze, then debut the Wet Shine lipstick on March 15. Following this, in April, there will be a national rollout of various shades of nude, with a final product planned to be launched later this year.

“For me, fragrances and make-up are another form of self-expression, a way to explore my playfulness, my creativity and my individuality. I am thrilled to be on this journey as part of the YSL Beauty family,” said Dua Lipa, who is also a Grammy award winner and the founder of Service95, a global style, arts and society venture.

The first campaign for the luxury French cosmetics brand was shot by director Nathalie Canguilhem in Morocco, and hopes to usher in a “new generation of make-up consumers in 2024”.

“Dua Lipa brings an electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to not just wear make-up, but to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for. Her influence is a celebration of individuality, a statement of empowerment, encouraging everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence,” said Stephan Bezy, the international general manager at YSL Beauty.

According to the beauty label, “YSL Loveshine is more than a collection, it is a shine statement: bold expression fuelled by self-love with an unapologetic attitude, perfectly complimented by Dua Lipa.”

YSL’s global beauty director Tom Pecheux, who created the make-up looks on the campaign added: “YSL Loveshine is for anyone who wants their lips to feel soft, hydrated, plump and juicy. This collection allows [you] to create fresh and shiny looks with a playful twist on sophistication.”

In previous years, YSL has also named other beauty ambassadors, including singer-songwriter Lil Nas X, actress Zoë Kravitz, actor Austin Butler, and the first UK local ambassador, Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle Argent in the Netflix series Heartstopper.

Lipa also made her acting debut in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, as the Mermaid Barbie, and contributed to the official soundtrack of the Oscar-nominated film, with her song Dance The Night.

In early February, Lipa was also one of the 40 women featured on Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s final cover. It also included the likes of Oprah, Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham.