Fashion on a budget: How to refresh your wardrobe post-holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re looking at your clothes wanting a total wardrobe overhaul, but have now tightened your spending budget after Christmas, you’re certainly not the only one.

The New Year brings resolutions and updated shopping habits, so here, industry experts share how to craft a chic, sustainable and practical wardrobe for 2025.

Refresh without overspending

If you’re looking to revive your wardrobe after Christmas without breaking the bank, it’s all about being smart in the sales. “Search for items during the sales and shop for versatile pieces that tie in with the rest of your wardrobe,” says Pour Moi‘s fashion buyer Charlotte Johnson-Smith.

“Look for pieces which are transitional and core capsule items you can wear year on year such as neutral colours and staple items like blazers, jeans and transitional tops.”

It’s important not to underestimate the power of basics. “Underpin your wardrobe with a selection of versatile basics that you can easily mix and match,” says Seasalt Cornwall‘s CCO Laura Watson. “I love long-sleeve cotton T-shirts in stripes and plains, which form the starting point of so many outfits.”

Accessories are another cost-effective way to update your look, as Watson notes, “Statement necklaces or earrings and printed scarves are particularly good at adding fresh character.”

Zara Herringbone Wool Blend Straight Blazer, £59.99

Mint Velvet Mid Indigo Straight Jeans, £89

Seasalt Cornwall Rosenannon Crescent Drop Earrings, £19.95 (were 25.95)

Shop your own wardrobe

The New Year calls for a clear out, and whilst you’ve probably been putting it off since last January, there may be some hidden gems waiting to be worn.

Holly Watkins, the founder of pre-loved boutique One Scoop Store, recommends a hands-on approach: “Make a ‘keep’ pile and a ‘donate/sell’ pile. Reorganise your wardrobe so you can see the pieces you want to wear more easily.”

A good way to see how much you’re actually wearing your clothes is to use the ‘hanger hack’. This method comprises of having all your hangers facing one way, then each time you wear a piece of clothing, hang it up the other way.

This way you can tell which are your most worn and liked pieces – it also helps figure out your true style.

How to repurpose old clothes

It’s no problem if you’re not a sewing-whizz, as updating and repurposing your old clothes doesn’t have to mean hours of stitching and pattern cutting.

“A new trend we’ve seen is pyjamas outside of the home and underwear as outerwear,” says Johnson-Smith. “If you have lingerie or glam sleepwear, you can layer the top over a T-shirt for different occasions.”

Strapless tops are 2025’s ‘going out’ staple and repurposing an old favourite is a fun way to create more looks out of fewer garments.

Watson also suggests layering as a creative solution, “a favourite old shirt gets a new lease of life worn under a knitted vest or pop a warming cord waistcoat over a maxi dress.”

It’s also worth combining new colour combinations you’ve never tested before to created outfits you never knew you had. This can be added through accessories like bags and boots along with clothes.

“If you’ve never worn the pink blouse with the dark red cords – try it – then you have a whole new outfit!” says Watson.

If you want to totally rework something but lack the skills – this could tie into your resolution of starting a new hobby (again).

“Basic sewing skills can save you a surprising amount of money,” explains pre-loved fashion expert and founder of Faircado, Evolena de Wilde. “Hobbies like darning can be both therapeutic and give your clothes unique elements.”

If you don’t have the time for this, Watkins suggests to “find a local tailor and experiment with having a few pieces altered to fit you better. It will make you feel like you have a whole new wardrobe!”

Pour Moi Dusk Satin Lace Trim Cami and Short Set, £36

Accessorize Faux Leather Small Cross-Body Bag Red, £24 (was £30)

Oliver Bonas Elera Purple Velvet Bow Barrette Hair Clip, £14.62 (was £19.50)