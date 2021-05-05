Zara to launch its first complete beauty line

Spanish fashion retailer Zara is entering the world of beauty, dropping its first complete collection later this month.

Set to launch on 12 May, the comprehensive collection will feature every make-up bag staple, including lip products, bronzers, eyeshadow palettes, eyeliner, makeup brushes and nail polish.

Encased in minimalistic white refillable packaging, the line has been developed in collaboration with Diane Kendal, the renowned international makeup artist whose work regularly appears on the runway and magazine covers.

The full collection includes six lip products in a matte, satin and glossy finish, six eyeshadow palettes, a black eyeliner, highlighter, six makeup brushes, several blush palettes and 39 nail polishes. Its bronzers come in a range of eight shades, catering from light to dark skin tones.

On its website, Zara states that the collection has been “consciously crafted” using carefully chosen ingredients for “clean formulas with no animal testing”.

Ahead of its launch, Kendal said she is proud to have created an ‘expansive array of consciously unique formulas’.

“When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use. Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all,” she said in a press release.

She added: “To have this breadth of color and sense of playfulness, while also being clean and using high-quality ingredients, is something that hasn´t really existed before.

“Through a multiplicity of faces and looks, the collection celebrates what I believe to be most important in our industry: there is no beauty, only beauties.”

Aside from launching in stores, the brand has also added a new feature to both its website and app which will allow potential customers to virtually recreate how each product will apply to their eyes, lips, face and nails.

The collection will be available online across the UK from 12 May. Those who want to see the line in person can visit Zara’s London, Bond Street store where a new, dedicated beauty area will be set up.