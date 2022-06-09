<p>Zendaya at the 2022 TIME 100 Gala on 8 June 2022</p>

Zendaya at the 2022 TIME 100 Gala on 8 June 2022

(Getty Images)

‘Breathtakingly gorgeous’: Zendaya wears vintage Bob Mackie gown for TIME 100 Gala

‘Zendaya is the future’

Joanna Whitehead
Thursday 09 June 2022 12:30
Comments

Zendaya turned heads and wowed fans after appearing at the TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown.

The Euphoria star wore a floor-length dress, featuring velvet and silk geometric panels, in a turquoise and black colour palette.

The 25-year-old kept her long hair in a sleek centre-parting, and accessorised with a diamond choker necklace and matching studs.

The rare garment was taken from the American designer’s Fall 1998 collection and has been universally revered by fashion and film lovers alike.

On social media, users flocked to comment on how “stunning”, “gorgeous” and “chic” she looked, while others dropped fire emojis and commented on how happy she appeared to be.

Recommended

“She looks amazing and happy. Love that for her,” wrote one user.

“Ate and left not one crumb. Zendaya really is breathtakingly gorgeous,” said another.

On Twitter, the response was similar with one user describing her as “the epitome of beauty”. Another wrote, “she’s a goddess OMG”, while a third simply added “she done did it again”.

Another dubbed the California native “Zenslaya”, a reference to her ability to “slay” with her fashion looks.

The annual event aims to recognise 100 of the world’s most influential figures.

Hosted by Marvel actor Simu Liu, the gala also featured performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert.

The Dune actor was nominated for the prestigious list by film director Denis Villeneuve who worked with her on the aforementioned film.

Villeneuve described the star as a “cultural icon in the making”.

Recommended

He said: “[She's] a person driven by pure inspiration, empathy and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower. She seems fearless, her roots run deep, and I love that she still laughs like a kid. Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting to me.”

Zendaya described her inclusion on the list as “a great honour”. Writing on Instagram, she thanked Villeneuve for his “kind words”, adding that it “means the world to me”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in