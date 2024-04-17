All of Zendaya’s tennis-inspired outfits for Challengers press tour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya is currently in the midst of a busy press tour for her high-anticipated film Challengers.

In the movie, the 27-year-old actor plays Tashi, a tennis player turned coach who’s been transforming her husband into a grand slam champion, after his recent losing streak. However, things ultimately take a turn when Tashi’s partner has to play against his former best friend and her ex-boyfriend.

Although the movie was initially set to be released last year, it was delayed due to the SAG AFTRA strike, which officially ended in November 2023. It will be in theatres in the US on 26 April 2024.

As the film has been premiering in different parts of the world throughout the last month, Zendaya has pulled out some of her best looks for each occasion. With the help of her iconic stylist – Law Roach – she’s stunned in glamorous, tennis-themed gowns in honour of her new movie.

From bright green gowns to white mini-skirts, here’s a round up of all of Zendaya’s tennis-inspired looks, leading up to the US release of Challengers.

Green gown with a silhouette of a tennis player

( Getty Images )

On 26 March, Zendaya attended the premiere of Challengers in Sydney, Australia. For the occasion, she opted for a custom green, floor-length gown, designed by the creative director of LOEWE, Jonathan Anderson.

The glittering gown not only had a plunging neckline and a slit, but it also featured an embellished black print of a figure holding up a tennis racket, with the figure preparing to serve a gold and black ball. She completed the outfit with a pair of matching green heels, green eyeshadow, and diamond earrings.

During a video of the premiere shared on X by a fan, the Disney Channel alum even made a quip about her iconic dress, while expressing her appreciation for Anderson and everyone who worked on Challengers. “Yeah no, I came as a tennis court tonight. A bedazzled tennis court,” she said.

Silver dress and heels with tennis balls

( Getty Images )

When promoting her movie in Rome, Italy, on 8 April, Zendaya matched the sporty theme with a sparkly dress, which had a pleated skirt. She wore a black and silver tennis dress, with a plunging neckline, by LOEWE, when making an appearance at the Hotel Hassler.

However, it was her white heels that stood out, as each of her high heels had a green tennis ball attached to it. Her stylist, Roach, later quipped about the look on Instagram, writing: “Tennis but make it FASHION…”

White halter dress with tennis racket embroideries

( Getty Images for Warner Bros )

During the premiere of Challengers in London on 11 April, Zendaya brought out another custom-made gown. She wore a white Thom Browne dress with a slit, halter neckline, and red white and blue hem detailing. The outfit also featured embroideries of mini tennis rackets.

For accessories, she had a silver tennis bracelet and had a white bow in her blonde hair, which was braided.

White pleated jacket and skirt

( Getty Images )

On 8 April, Zendaya walked the red carpet of the movie premiere in Rome in an all-white outfit by Calvin Klein. The Euphoria star wore a single-breasted jacket, which was open, and a matching skirt with a slit. She paired the look with silver rings, earrings, and a long diamond necklace.

According to the actor, the outfit felt fitting for her character in Challengers, as she described the look toVogue as: “Business-woman Tashi in her tennis whites.”

Green satin set

( Getty Images )

While in Paris on 6 April to promote the film, Zendaya stunned in a bright green outfit, which nearly matched the colour of a tennis ball. She wore a satin, green shirt and matching pants by Marc Jacons, paired with metallic heels.

Chequered white and green mini dress

( Getty Images )

During Challengers’ photo call in Paris on 6 April, Zendaya dressed up in her two signature tennis colours: green and white. While at Maison De L’Amérique Latine, she wore a chequered mini-dress by Louis Vuitton, which featured a halter neckline and dark green buttons. She paired the green and white look with a white a headband and heels.

Knit sweater and maxi skirt

( Getty Images for Warner Bros Pic )

On 13 April, Zendaya made an appearance in Monaco, as she attended the Challengers photo call at Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. For the occasion, she once again brought out her “tennis whites”, as she wore a knit sweater and maxi skirt with a slit by Brunello Cucinelli. She paired the outfit with matching white heels.

Custom tennis ensemble

While in Monaco, the Dune star also had the opportunity to wear a custom-made tennis outfit by On Running. She stunned in a white polo shirt, beige skirt, and white sneakers, with the look even inspired by a beloved tennis player: Althea Gibson.

“THANK YOU to the team at @on running for recreating the ICONIC tennis white of Althea Gibson,” Roach wrote on Instagram, while sharing snaps of Zendaya in the outfit.

Bright green dress with tennis ball

Following the premiere of Challengers in Los Angeles, California, on 16 April, Zendaya made her way to the after party in another-tennis themed look, designed by Celia Kritharioti. The actress wore a neon green dress, with a plunging neckline and slit, with the look even featuring a matching tennis ball on the front.