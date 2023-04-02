Zendaya and Law Roach reunite on red carpet for first time since he retired

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya and Law Roach appeared on the red carpet at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in coordinating couture outfits on Saturday (1 April).

It marks the pair’s first red carpet appearance together since Roach announced his shock retirement from the fashion world in mid-March.

Both the Euphoria star and the famed stylist wore garments by Indian designer Rahul Mishra, who they have worked with before.

Zendaya, 26, walked the red carpet in a midnight blue sari-inspired design with sparkling embellishments and a trailing train. Underneath, she wore a gold bralette with leaf-shaped sequins.

Meanwhile, Roach, 44, wore a two-piece floor-length gown covered in stunning floral embroidery on a black background.

Also attending the event was Tom Holland, who is dating Zendaya. The pair were seen arriving in Mumbai together but walked the red carpet separately, with Tom donning a classic black tuxedo and tie.

Penélope Cruz and Gigi Hadid were also present at the event, and the latter also wore a design by Rahul Mishra.

Roach announced his retirement on Instagram and wrote at the time: “My Cup is empty. Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.

Zendaya poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai (AFP via Getty Images)

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win… I’m out.”

Following his statement, fans speculated that Roach’s retirement was prompted by an interaction between him and Zendaya at Louis Vuitton’s fashion show last month.

But the stylist dismissed the rumours that there was tension between him and the Dune star at all and that he would still be working with her.

Fashion-Law Roach (Invision)

He tweeted: “So ya’ll really think I’m breaking up with Z. We are forever! She’s my little sister and it’s real love, not the fake industry love.”

Later, he spoke to Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast, High Low with Emrata, and revealed how Zendaya reacted to his retirement news.

“It was tough for her,” he told the model. “She called and said, ‘Girl, I thought we’d make big decisions together’.

“She’s like, ‘Do you need me to send you on a vacation? Like, tell me what, tell me what you’re going through’,” Roach continued. “And I, you know, talk to her about just being unhappy and being unhappy for a really long time.”