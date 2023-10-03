Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Zendaya recreated one of Naomi Campbell’s iconic Louis Vuitton ads against a surprising backdrop.

The actor’s signature stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram on 2 October to share the moment of Zendaya posing with the black and brown purse, which had the iconic logo for the luxury brand on it. In the video, the Euphoria star could be seen holding up the handbag and striking a pose, while standing in an elevator.

Roach proceeded to film the actor, as she went on to slightly arch her back and look up towards the ceiling. She had the bottom of the purse placed on the palm of one hand and held the bag’s straps with her other hand.

There was also a special meaning behind the elevator video, as it recreated one of Campbell’s 2004 Louis Vuitton photoshoots, in which she was holding the same multi-coloured bag as Zendaya.

“Giving a little @naomi this Monday afternoon. Top and bag from @louisvuitton SS 2004,” Roach wrote in the caption, referring to Zendaya’s gold shirt with puffy sleeves, which she paired with blue jeans. In the ad, Campbell was also wearing the same shirt.

In the initial photo shoot, Campbell could be seen with her hands on her hip, and the Louis Vuitton bag on her arm. She paired her shirt with matching gold underwear, while she had her hair in a high ponytail, and was wearing red lipstick.

Along with writing four red heart emojis in the comments of Roach’s post, the model also re-shared the video to her own Instagram Story on 2 October. Many famous faces and fans also went to the comments of the stylist’s post to praise Zendaya’s recreation of Campbell’s photoshoot.

“This just made my day,” Marc Jacobs wrote, along with a red heart emoji, while another fan added: “Obsessed is an understatement.”

“LITERAL SLAY. Naomi x Zendaya by Law Roach will break the internet,” a third wrote.

The Dune star’s elevator photoshoot came shortly after she attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, she wore a white gown with a plunging neckline and double zipper detail on the front. The zipper dress was zipped up from her stomach to her thighs, allowing the dress to showcase its slit.

For accessories, Zendaya opted for a series of gold rings and bracelets, while she had her straightened hair down and wore pink lipstick.

Along with the Disney Channel alum, some of the celebrities on the star-studded guest list for the show included Cate Blanchett, Gemma Chan, Jaden Smith, and the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, Pharell Williams.