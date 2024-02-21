Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet have taken twinning to the next level.

The longtime friends pulled off the ultimate red carpet moment while promoting Dune: Part Two in South Korea. Zendaya, 27, and Chalamet 28, wore matching jumpsuits by Seoul-based designer Juun J to a Q&A event held on 21 February. The Euphoria star donned a light peach-coloured version of the belted jumpsuit, while the Wonka actor opted for a light grey jumpsuit.

Zendaya styled her jumpsuit zipped halfway down with her shoulder exposed, pairing the look with Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps. Meanwhile, Chalamet accessorised his ensemble with a pair of silver boots and silver chain necklaces.

During the sit-down press event, Chalamet spoke about their decision to wear matching jumpsuits. The Little Women actor explained that the idea was none other than Law Roach’s - Zendaya’s longtime personal stylist - and emphasised the importance of elevating local designers.

“I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here,” he said, per Vogue Korea on Instagram. “This was Law’s beautiful idea and creation. But thank you to Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes.”

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet attend press conference for ‘Dune: Part Two’ on 21 February 2024 in Seoul, South Korea (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Roach described the pair as a “dynamic duo” in a post to his Instagram Story.

It didn’t take long for fans to praise Zendaya and Chalamet for the matching press tour fashion moment. “I love that they did this sooo much,” said one user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Timothée called ahead this time and asked her what she’s wearing,” another fan joked.

“It’s giving fraternal twins,” said a third user, while someone else wrote: “They’re wearing the same thing and she still ate him up.”

The Emmy-winning actor has turned heads with her incredible fashion during the Dune: Part Two press tour. Last week, Zendaya arrived at the sci-fi film’s London premiere wearing a robot-style outfit from the Thierry Mugler archives. The silver bodysuit, from Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection, was decked out with chromatic sleeves covering her from neck to hands. The metallic ensemble also featured sheer cut-outs over plastic across her midriff and legs.

Just one day prior, she wore a dark purple three-piece suit set from Roksanda in London, pairing the look with jewellery from Bulgari and Nina Ricci. Zendaya also stepped out for the film’s premiere in Paris wearing a two-piece Louis Vuitton ensemble, which featured a gold rose-embroidered crop top and billowing skirt.

Dune: Part Two directed by Denis Villeneuve hits theatres in the US on 1 March.