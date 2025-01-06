Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Nicole Kidman among best dressed at Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The 2025 Golden Globes took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA bringing together Hollywood’s biggest names from Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett to Dwayne Johnson and Nicole Kidman.

Occurring every year at the beginning of January, the annual awards ceremony is a difficult event to style, as it falls at the tail end of fashion season when designer’s most covetable autumn/winter pieces have already been largely worn.

Due to this timing, celebrities often end up making more intuitive decisions for the red carpet, and the 82nd Golden Globes was no exception.

Dune actress Zendaya, 28, channelled old Hollywood charm in a auburn silk strapless gown by Louis Vuitton, and also sported some eye-catching diamonds.

French-American film star Timothée Chalamet, 29, took to the carpet in a sparkling black suit by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford with a blue silk scarf, pointed cowboy boots and silver jewellery.

Chalamet was joined by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner for the event, who wore a busty metallic Versace dress.

Nicole Kidman wore her favourite red carpet designer, stunning fans in a shimmering silver Balenciaga gown.

Nominated for her role in the erotic thriller Babygirl, Kidman dared in the one-shoulder dress, showing off it’s low-cut back with a sky-high Studio 54-inspired ponytail.

Ariana Grande dipped into the archives in a vintage Givenchy gold gown with long white opera gloves.

The 31-year-old Wicked star evoked old Hollywood glamour in her strapless sequined topped dress with fine diamond jewellery.

Dwayne Johnson opted for a more playful ensemble than what some would have predicted for the 52-year-old actor.

Johnson complimented his kid-friendly role as the voice of “Maui” in the Disney film Moana, in a lilac silk suit.

Cate Blanchett wore a shimmering custom Louis Vuitton gown that she previously wore eight months prior at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

The 55-year-old Disclaimer star accessorised the flowy, cape-style bodice and column skirt with minimal sparkly earrings, Gianvito Rossi heels and a slick blonde bob.