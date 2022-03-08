‘A dream’: Zendaya rocks hot-pink Valentino suit at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya blew the sartorial competition out of the water when attending Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 show on Sunday.

The Euphoria star stepped out in head-to-toe fuchsia, the Italian fashion house’s colour of the evening.

The 25-year-old wore a hot pink suit, coupled with a matching pink shirt which was worn unbuttoned to above her midriff.

She accessorised with matching Valentino Garavani platform shoes, a dramatic cat-eye, and wore her mid-length hair straight with flipped ends.

Fans on social media were universally wowed by Zendaya’s confident colour blocking, with Instagram users stating they were “obsessed” with the look and describing the performer as “a dream” and “Queen of queens”.

Another commented that the look was “what dreams are made of”, while another simply remarked that “everything about this is fabulous”.

Zendaya wears Valentino (Getty Images)

The singer and model sat FROW with Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton at the event.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli made a bold choice in his decision to send the majority of the 81 look collection down the catwalk in shocking pink.

Just as the relentless colour started to overpower the designs, the Italian couturier switched to a black palette, for a stark contrast.

Zendaya spoke about her relationship with the luxury brand in October and the unique detail added to all her clothing.

“I’ll tell you what the coolest thing is,” she told InStyle about wearing Valentino couture gowns for events.

“When Pierpaolo comes up with these beautiful silhouettes for me to wear, he has my name stitched on a little tag inside. So all my custom Valentino pieces have a little ‘Zendaya’ on them,” she revealed.

She added: “He’s been wonderful to share creative space with. He’s always like, ‘I want you to be who you are. What makes you feel good and confident? I want you to do that.’ I appreciate that because it is Valentino, after all. It’s not a small deal.”